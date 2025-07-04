/US payroll expands beyond expectation in June, but are there cracks beneath the surface?

The latest US jobs report for June has painted a picture of a resilient labour market, with nonfarm payrolls rising by 147,000, well above analysts’ expectations of 110,000. The unemployment rate fell slightly to 4.1 per cent, marking it the lowest since February. However, beneath the headline figures, there are signs that the labour market is losing momentum, raising questions about the strength of the recovery and the path ahead for the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy.

Government jobs lead the charge; private sector slows

The June report showed that the job gains were heavily concentrated in government employment, which accounted for nearly half of the total increase. State and local government education saw a robust rise of 63,000 jobs, primarily due to the seasonal uptick in education-related hiring. Healthcare also contributed significantly, adding 39,000 jobs, while social assistance, which includes family services, added another 19,000 positions.

Private sector hiring, however, showed signs of slowing down. While the overall increase in private payrolls stood at 74,000, it was the lowest gain since October 2024, signalling a cooling in hiring across many key industries. Notably, manufacturing shed 7,000 jobs for the second consecutive month, a worrying development for one of the sectors President Donald Trump has prioritised for growth. Retail and transportation, industries sensitive to trade policies, also showed weak job creation.

Additionally, the report revealed a slight dip in the average workweek, edging down by 0.1 hour to 34.2 hours. This reduction suggests that businesses may be cutting hours as economic headwinds, such as tariffs and global uncertainty, begin to weigh on corporate decision-making.

The Fed’s dilemma

While June’s job gains exceeded expectations, the data could make it more challenging for the Federal Reserve to justify an interest rate cut in its upcoming meetings. The Federal Reserve has been under increasing pressure from President Trump to reduce borrowing costs, but with strong job growth and rising wages, the central bank may hold off on cuts in the near term.

The report revealed a modest rise in average hourly earnings of 0.2 per cent, bringing the year-over-year wage increase to 3.7 per cent, which still outpaces inflation. However, wage growth has slowed from earlier months, and economists suggest this may signal a plateau in the labour market recovery.

Though initial jobless claims remain low and overall unemployment is at a low level, the broader picture suggests caution. The labour force participation rate remained stable at 62.3 per cent, but this masks a larger issue, the number of people leaving the workforce is climbing. In fact, the household survey showed that the labour force contracted by 329,000 in June, signalling a shrinking pool of job seekers. The broader U-6 measure of unemployment, which includes discouraged workers and part-time workers seeking full-time jobs, fell to 7.7 per cent, its lowest level since January 2024.

Cracks beneath the surface

Despite the positive headline figures, the details of the June jobs report reveal cracks in the economy. One of the most notable concerns is the increase in the number of long-term unemployed workers. The number of people unemployed for 27 weeks or longer rose by 190,000 to 1.6 million, accounting for 23.3 per cent of the total unemployed population. This uptick, combined with a rise in the average duration of unemployment, suggests that many job seekers are facing longer periods of joblessness, despite the overall low unemployment rate.

Moreover, the rising jobless rate for Black Americans, up to 6.8 per cent in June from 6.0 per cent the previous month, highlights persistent inequality in the labour market. The increase in jobless rates among women, who have left the workforce in greater numbers since January, further complicates the labour market’s outlook. Since the beginning of the year, 338,000 women have exited the labour force, while 183,000 men have joined it.

The apparent resilience in the job market also belies underlying weaknesses in certain sectors. The loss of jobs in manufacturing, the slow growth in construction, and the uncertainty surrounding Trump’s trade and immigration policies all point to broader challenges.

In short, while the June jobs report on the surface seems to reflect a thriving labour market, it hides significant challenges. The slowdown in private sector job creation, the rise in long-term unemployment, and the broader labour force contraction suggest that the economy is facing more headwinds than the headline data would suggest. For the Federal Reserve, these mixed signals will complicate its decision-making on monetary policy.