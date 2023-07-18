U.S. officials engage in discussions with chip companies on China policy

Executives from prominent U.S. chip businesses engaged in discussions with top officials of the Biden administration on Monday, focusing on China policy. Secretary of State Antony Blinken engaged in talks with chief executives of chip companies, addressing industry-related matters and supply chain concerns following his recent visit to China. These discussions unfolded against the backdrop of efforts by the semiconductor industry's influential lobby organization to curb potential additional restrictions.

During a press briefing, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller stated that Blinken aimed to share his perspective on the industry and supply chain issues, particularly in light of his recent visit to China. He also expressed the intention to directly hear from these companies about their insights on supply chain matters and conducting business in China.

The meeting served as a platform for open dialogue between the government and chip industry leaders, reflecting the significance of this critical sector and its implications for global supply chains. In addition to the discussions with government officials, there were also talks about expediting the allocation of government funds designated for semiconductor manufacturers under the CHIPS Act.

Chip industry battles potential restrictions on China shipments.

As the Biden administration contemplates imposing additional restrictions on chip shipments to China, the chip industry is actively seeking to protect its revenues. The Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) stated that China accounted for over a third of the global semiconductor market valued at $555.9 billion last year, with its semiconductor purchases totaling $180 billion, making it the largest single market.

Earlier on Monday, the SIA, representing U.S.-based chip manufacturers, urged the Biden administration to refrain from imposing further restrictions on chip shipments to China. The association emphasized the importance of maintaining ongoing access to the Chinese market, which holds the distinction of being the world's largest commercial market for commodity semiconductors.

Moreover, the administration is deliberating potential revisions to a comprehensive range of measures implemented in October, aiming to curb China's semiconductor industry. Additionally, there are plans to issue a fresh executive order that would restrict specific foreign investments. According to Reuters, a spokeswoman from the White House National Security Council emphasized that these efforts have been meticulously targeted at technologies with national security implications. The objective is to ensure that both U.S. and allied technologies are not exploited in a manner that jeopardizes national security interests.



Tech giants navigating China's market dynamics

China holds significant importance for technology giants such as Nvidia, Qualcomm, and Intel. Notably, Qualcomm is the only company that has obtained approval from U.S. regulators to sell mobile phone semiconductors to Huawei Technology Co., Ltd.

On the other hand, Nvidia has introduced an AI chip specifically designed for the Chinese market, gaining notable traction among key Chinese enterprises. Intel's CEO, Pat Gelsinger, also visited China recently to unveil the company's own AI chip offering targeted for the Chinese market. The significance of the Chinese market for these prominent chip manufacturers underscores the impact of China's regulations and market dynamics on their operations.

Reuters cites a source revealing that the United States administration has apprehensions about China's access to highly potent artificial intelligence processors. The report indicates that Washington is nearing the implementation of stricter regulations that will dictate the permissible computational power of such chips, although the specific threshold has not yet been finalized.

The U.S. government's commitment to enhancing the nation's chip manufacturing capabilities is highlighted through its active involvement in supporting the semiconductor sector. Secretary Gina Raimondo, from the United States Department of Commerce, is entrusted with overseeing the CHIPS Act, a substantial semiconductor manufacturing subsidy program worth $39 billion. Congress enacted this program the previous year with the aim of strengthening the domestic semiconductor industry.