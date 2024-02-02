US job cuts soar in January, financial and tech sectors hit hard: Report

A recent report by outplacement firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas reveals that job cut announcements in the United States skyrocketed in January, reaching the highest level in a decade. The data indicates a 136 per cent surge from December, with announced layoffs totalling 82,307. This unsettling spike marks the most substantial monthly increase since March 2023.

While on a yearly basis, the report presents a 20 per cent decline in announced job cuts compared to January 2023, the financial and technology sectors witnessed a drastic rise. Employers in the financial industry announced a significant 23,238 job cuts, more than doubling the figures from the previous year.

According to Andrew Challenger, Senior Vice President of Challenger, Gray & Christmas, Inc., the surge is attributed to a combination of factors.

He notes, "It is also an election year, and companies begin to plan for potential policy changes that may impact their industries. However, these layoffs are also driven by broader economic trends and a strategic shift towards increased automation and AI adoption in various sectors, though in most cases, companies point to cost-cutting as the main driver for layoffs."

The report indicates that the financial and technology sectors were the hardest hit, with employers frequently citing "restructuring" and the closure of plants, units, or stores as the primary reasons for layoffs. Notably, the earnings reporting season in January witnessed several prominent companies, including United Parcel Service, unveiling plans to shed jobs.

The technology giants Amazon, Alphabet, and Microsoft also announced job reductions, aligning with a broader trend in the sector. A memo published on January 30 by digital payment heavyweight PayPal Holdings Inc. disclosed a 9 per cent cut in its workforce, with President and CEO Alex Chriss emphasizing the company's priority to "right-size."