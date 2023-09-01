US government allocates $12 billion for advanced vehicle manufacturing and suppliers

In an effort to promote the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs), the Biden administration has allocated $12 billion in grants and loans to assist automakers and suppliers in adapting their manufacturing facilities to produce electric and advanced vehicles, as announced by Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm.

"While we transition to EVs, we want to ensure that workers can transition in place, that there is no worker, no community left behind," Granholm, a former governor of car-manufacturing state Michigan, told reporters in a phone conversation.

Accelerating grants and other subsidies to support the conversion of existing auto factories to create electric vehicles might help the White House deflect criticism from automakers and the United Auto Workers (UAW) union over new environmental restrictions aimed at ushering in the electric vehicle era.

The United Auto Workers has cautioned that a quick transformation might threaten thousands of jobs in areas such as Michigan, Ohio, Illinois, and Indiana. Additionally, last week, UAW members overwhelmingly approved authorising a strike at the Detroit Three automakers if a wage and pension agreement is not struck before the current four-year contract expires on September 14.

UAW President Shawn Fain applauded the policy move on Thursday, saying it "makes clear to employers that the EV transition must include strong union partnerships with the high pay and safety standards that generations of UAW members have fought for and won."

In a statement cited by Reuters, President Joe Biden stated, "Building a clean energy economy can and should provide a win-win opportunity for auto companies and unionised workers who have anchored the American economy for decades."

Furthermore, when asked if the incentives might keep the factory operational, Granholm stated that factories constructed near communities are "prime for taking advantage of these funding opportunities."

There will be no particular labour requirements for firms to acquire the cash, but projects with better labour conditions will have a better chance of securing the funding, according to an Energy Department official on the call.

Furthermore, according to Granholm, the administration would also provide $3.5 billion in support to domestic battery makers. The advanced cars will get $2 billion in subsidies from the Inflation Reduction Act, which Democrats enacted last year, and $10 billion in loans from the Energy Department's Loans Programme Office.

(Inputs from Reuters)