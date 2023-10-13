US-based firm sues Air Canada over $17 million gold and cash heist

Brink, a transport and security services provider in Miami, has sued Air Canada over negligence and carelessness related to a gold and cash heist at a Toronto cargo facility in April, the news agency Reuters reported on Thursday (Oct 12) citing a court filing. Brink claimed that Air Canada allowed an unidentified individual inside its cargo facility at the Toronto Pearson airport and released about 400 kilograms of gold and $1.95 million in cash upon being presented with a fraudulent waybill.

The court filing, filed last week, said that a police investigation was on but there had been no arrests or convictions and the shipments had not been recovered. The firm alleged that the airline failed to enlist reasonable and appropriate security measures and protocols to prevent the heist.

Brink's claimed that Air Canada is liable for the full amount of the value of shipments, which would be worth about $17 million. According to a report by BBC, this is one of the biggest heists in Canada's history.

The goods were stolen 42 minutes after they were unloaded from an aircraft which arrived at the Pearson airport from Switzerland. The lawsuit alleged that after these goods were unloaded, an unidentified person got access to the warehouse where the goods were kept.

Brink further alleged that no security protocols or features were in place to monitor, restrict or regulate the individual's access to the facilities.

Air Canada has not commented on the lawsuit yet.

