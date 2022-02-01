Union Budget 2022: India's Finance Minister Sitharaman says growth expected at 9.2%

Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the annual Union Budget for the year 2022-2023 in the Parliament in the nation's capital New Delhi on Tuesday (February 1).

In her opening remarks, Sitharaman said that India's growth is estimated to be at 9.2 per cent, the highest among all large economies as the nation is now in a strong position to withstand challenges, such as coronavirus (COVID-19).

The finance minister further said that the nation is in the midst of the Omicron wave but the speed of the vaccination campaign has helped greatly. She said, "I am confident that 'Sabka Prayaas' we'll continue with strong growth."

The finance minister further said that this year's Union Budget seeks to lay the foundation and give a blueprint of the economy over 'Amrit Kal' of next 25 years - from India at 75 to India at 100.

The budget was paperless - just like last year but it will be available on an application named "Union Budget Mobile App". The app was launched last year for easy access to Budget documents by Members of Parliament (MPs) and the general public.

The mobile app allows complete access to 14 Union Budget documents, including the Budget Speech, Annual Financial Statement (commonly known as Budget), Demand for Grants (DG), Finance Bill etc. as prescribed by the Constitution.