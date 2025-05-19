UK cracks down on Buy-Now, Pay-Later firms: What shoppers need to know

The United Kingdom is moving ahead with legislation to regulate the fast-growing Buy-Now, Pay-Later (BNPL) sector, targeting lenders like Klarna, Clearpay, PayPal, and Zilch.



According to Bloomberg, the Treasury will present the new rules to Parliament on Monday, aiming to align BNPL offerings with traditional credit products.

This legislative shift follows growing concerns over unchecked consumer debt and limited protections for borrowers, with the government now pushing for stronger oversight after years of consultation.

What’s changing?

Under the proposed rules, affordability checks will become mandatory, requiring lenders to assess whether a customer can realistically afford a BNPL loan before approving it. Borrower rights will also be strengthened, giving consumers quicker access to refunds and the right to file complaints with the Financial Ombudsman Service—something previously unavailable under BNPL schemes.

The new framework also seeks to improve transparency and accountability, ending the era of interest-free loans that often carried hidden risks. “These new rules will protect shoppers from debt traps,” said Emma Reynolds, Economic Secretary to the Treasury, in a statement cited by Bloomberg.

Why now?

The BNPL model has surged in popularity, especially among younger consumers looking for flexible payment options. However, critics argue that the lack of regulation has encouraged impulsive borrowing and pushed many into cycles of unaffordable debt.

The government’s move signals a more cautious approach to consumer credit in an increasingly digital retail landscape.

BNPL’s economic footprint in the UK



The BNPL sector has grown into a major part of the UK’s consumer credit ecosystem. According to data from Statista and the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), the total value of BNPL transactions in the UK reached approximately 14 billion pounds in 2023.



A report by Fitch Ratings noted that BNPL usage now accounts for roughly 6 to 7 percent of all UK online retail sales. Meanwhile, as per the Financial Times, more than 10 million people in the UK have used BNPL services—a number that continues to rise amid ongoing cost-of-living pressures.

What happens next?