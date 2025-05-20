UK and EU forge landmark post-Brexit deal amid global trade tensions

Five years after the United Kingdom’s departure from the European Union, both parties have signed a comprehensive agreement aimed at revitalising their relationship. This deal addresses key sectors such as trade, defence, energy, and fisheries, marking a significant step in UK-EU relations.

The agreement comes at a time when global trade dynamics are shifting, notably with the United States imposing new tariffs under President Donald Trump’s administration.

Key components of the 'reset' deal

1. Trade and food exports



A central element of the agreement is the easing of trade frictions, particularly concerning food and agricultural products. The UK and EU have agreed on a veterinary deal that reduces red tape and checks on animal and plant products.



This move is expected to benefit UK food exporters, who have faced significant challenges since Brexit. According to the BBC, UK food exports to the EU have fallen by 34 per cent compared to 2019, largely due to increased paperwork and regulatory barriers. The new agreement aims to reverse this trend by simplifying export procedures.

2. Fisheries access



In a notable concession, the UK has granted EU fishing vessels continued access to British waters for an additional 12 years, extending the existing arrangements until 2038. This extension is part of the broader trade-off to facilitate smoother trade relations and reduce barriers for UK exporters.

While this move has been welcomed by EU member states, it has drawn criticism from UK fishing communities who view it as a compromise on national sovereignty. The BBC reports that the fishing rights extension was a key component in reaching the overall agreement.

3. Defence and security cooperation



The agreement also encompasses enhanced cooperation in defence and security. Both parties have committed to regular strategic dialogues and joint initiatives to address shared security challenges.



This renewed collaboration signifies a mutual recognition of the importance of collective security in an increasingly complex global landscape.

4. Energy collaboration



Energy cooperation forms another pillar of the deal. The UK and EU have agreed to work closely on energy matters, including the integration of energy markets and joint efforts to achieve climate goals.



This collaboration is expected to lead to more efficient energy distribution and support the transition to renewable energy sources.

Economic implications



The UK government projects that the agreement could yield economic benefits of up to £9 billion annually by 2040, with a modest boost of 0.3 per cent to the UK’s GDP. However, analysts caution that while the deal represents progress, it only partially mitigates the economic impact of Brexit.



The Financial Times notes that the agreement recoups only a fraction of the economic losses incurred since the UK’s departure from the EU.

Political reactions



Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has hailed the deal as a pragmatic step forward, emphasising the need to move beyond past political disputes. “It’s time to look forward,” he stated at the summit, highlighting the importance of practical solutions to improve the lives of British citizens.



European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen echoed this sentiment, describing the summit as a “historic moment” and a “new chapter” in UK-EU relations.



However, the agreement has faced criticism from some UK political figures. Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch labelled the deal a “surrender,” expressing concerns over concessions made, particularly in the fisheries sector.



The UK-EU reset deal marks a significant development in post-Brexit relations, addressing critical sectors and aiming to foster a more collaborative partnership.

While the agreement does not resolve all outstanding issues, it represents a concerted effort to rebuild trust and cooperation between the UK and the EU in an evolving global context.



