UAW, Stellantis reach tentative deal to end strike

The United Auto Workers (UAW) union on Saturday (October 28) reached a tentative labour deal with Chrysler-owner Stellantis, while the union expanded its strike against General Motors to include its Spring Hill, Tennessee, engine plant.

The expansion of the seven-week strike leaves GM the only Detroit automaker without a contract deal. Chrysler-owner Stellantis reached an agreement with the UAW on Saturday and Ford on Wednesday (October 25).

Those deals won workers a record 25 per cent jump in wages over the 4-1/2-year contract and allow the companies to restart their profitable truck assembly lines.

The deal with Stellantis follows a template set by UAW and Ford. The deals will amount to total pay hikes of more than 33 per cent when compounding and cost-of-living are factored in. The contracts will start with an initial increase of 11 per cent.

"We look forward to welcoming our 43,000 employees back to work and resuming operations," Stellantis said on Saturday.

The Ford and Stellantis agreements will have to be ratified by all workers.

The deal includes an agreement to reopen Stellantis' assembly plant in Belvidere, Illinois, which will now build midsized trucks, UAW President, Shawn Fain said in a video on social media. The trucks could compete against Ford's Ranger and GM's Chevrolet Colorado and GMC Canyon models. We have a tentative agreement at Stellantis. #StandUpUAW pic.twitter.com/NsVL6w77WN — UAW (@UAW) October 28, 2023 × The factory was previously shuttered and became a rallying point for the union's bargaining campaign. Stellantis also agreed to build a battery plant next to the Belvidere plant, UAW said.