Trump nominates Stephen Miran for Federal Reserve Board of Governors

US President Donald Trump has nominated Stephen Miran, Chairman of the Council of Economic Advisers (CEA), to temporarily fill a vacant seat on the Federal Reserve Board of Governors. This appointment comes in the wake of Governor Adriana Kugler’s sudden resignation and will last until January 31, 2026. Miran, a vocal advocate for Trump’s economic policies, will step into the role as the White House searches for a permanent nominee.

Miran’s economic influence and Fed criticism

Miran, who holds a Ph.D. in Economics from Harvard University, has played a pivotal role in shaping Trump’s economic strategy, particularly the administration’s controversial tariffs and tax cuts. He has long argued that the combination of these measures will stimulate growth while addressing budget deficits. Additionally, Miran has been critical of the Federal Reserve’s actions, especially its stimulus efforts during the Covid-19 pandemic. He believes the central bank should be more responsive to the president’s economic agenda.

Trump praised Miran’s expertise in a post on Truth Social, calling him “unparalleled” in the field of economics. “He has been with me from the beginning of my second term, and his expertise in the world of economics is unparalleled. He will do an outstanding job,” Trump stated. While Miran is being appointed to fill Kugler's seat, the president has indicated he may nominate a different candidate for the full 14-year term.

Potential tension over Fed independence

Miran’s nomination is likely to fuel concerns about the politicisation of the Federal Reserve. Traditionally, the Fed has maintained its independence from political influence, but Trump has expressed his desire to appoint officials who will lower interest rates and pursue monetary policies more aligned with his administration’s goals. This includes his aim to reduce the government’s substantial debt burden and boost economic growth.

Miran’s appointment could offer Trump more direct control over Fed policies, including interest rate decisions, which are central to the economic recovery. While Miran's term is temporary, the impact of his presence on the Board, especially as a potential critic of current Chair Jerome Powell, could be significant.

Senate approval and future appointments

Miran’s nomination still requires Senate confirmation, a process that will likely begin when Congress reconvenes in early September. Senate Banking Committee Chairman Tim Scott (R-SC) has already expressed support for Miran, calling him an “accomplished economist” who would bring greater “transparency and accountability” to the Fed. However, top Democrats, including Senator Elizabeth Warren, have signalled they will question Miran’s independence, particularly given his close ties to Trump. The confirmation process promises to be a contentious one, with critics concerned about undermining the Fed’s ability to make decisions free from political pressure.