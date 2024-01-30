Toyota urges immediate repairs for 50,000 US vehicles over air bag threats

Toyota Motor has issued a warning urging approximately 50,000 owners of older US vehicles to stop driving immediately and seek prompt recall repairs due to a potentially lethal defect in the air bag inflators.

The advisory specifically covers certain 2003-2004 model year Corolla, 2003-2004 Corolla Matrix, and 2004-2005 RAV4s equipped with Takata air bag inflators. The Japanese automaker highlighted the gravity of the situation, stating that the faulty inflator could explode, posing a severe threat.

Toyota's precautionary measure comes as a response to the longstanding global issue of Takata air bag inflators, linked to over 30 deaths worldwide, including 26 in the United States, and hundreds of injuries across various automakers since 2009.

The defect causes the inflators to explode, releasing dangerous metal shrapnel within vehicles. This alarming situation has led to the recall of more than 67 million Takata air bag inflators in the United States alone by over 20 automakers, constituting the largest auto safety callback in history.

In this latest recall by Toyota, the focus is on specific models, with the RAV4 recall involving the driver's airbag and the other recalls concerning the front passenger airbag only. Additionally, certain Corolla and Corolla Matrix models are subject to a second recall that may cause the airbag to deploy even in the absence of a crash.

Toyota refrained from disclosing whether the "Do Not Drive" warning stemmed from a specific incident, such as a serious injury or fatality. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is yet to provide immediate comment on the matter.

The urgency surrounding air bag safety recalls is not new to the automotive industry. Stellantis, the parent company of Chrysler, issued a similar warning in July for 29,000 owners of 2003 Dodge Ram pickups after a fatal incident involving a Takata air-bag inflator.

Stellantis had previously urged owners of 276,000 older US vehicles to stop driving in November 2022 following three crash deaths linked to faulty Takata air bag inflators reported that year. Honda Motor also faced a similar situation in February 2023, issuing a "Do Not Drive" warning for 8,200 Acura and Honda vehicles after a driver's death in Kentucky from a defective Takata air bag inflator.