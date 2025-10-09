Top eight tax-saving investments every Indian must know about

Some people invest their hard-earned money in mutual funds and stocks for returns. However, many want theirinvestments to earn modest returns as well as save their income tax.

These tax-saving financial instruments generally give lower returns than mutual funds. However, they are safer.

Here are the 8 schemes that one can invest in for tax savings.

Fixed Deposit

Fixed deposits offer fixed returns when their tenure ends. They are great financial instruments if you don't want your funds to be exposed to the market. They are one of the safety-saving options. Deposits with a minimum term of five years qualify for a tax deduction of up to Rs 1.5 lakh per annum.

Health insurance

Health insurance can also be used for tax savings. They also provide a safety net in case of medical exigencies. Under the Income Tax Act of 1961, one can get a deduction of Rs 25000 under Section 80D.

National Savings Certificate

The government-backed National Savings Certificate offers a tax deduction of up to Rs 1.5 lakh per annum. They are also considered safe investment options.

Pension Plans

These plans offer a fixed income after your retirement. A person pays an amount every year. Based on the corpus accumulated, they later earn a pension after retirement. The premiums are eligible for tax deduction of up to Rs 1.5 lakh per annum.

ULIP

A Unit-Linked Insurance Plan (ULIP) is an insurance product. The return of these insurance plans is linked to the market. It also provides an insurance benefit. Under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act, 1961, the premiums paid are eligible for a tax deduction of up to Rs 1.5 lakh per annum.

Endowment Plans

They are insurance. They offer a return on your investment and insurance coverage till you pay your premiums. They are low-risk and low-premium products. Under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act, 1961, the premiums are eligible for deductions of up to Rs 1.5 lakh.

Term Insurance

A term insurance is an insurance plan that offers financial protection. The premiums paid under term insurance are eligible for a tax deduction of up to Rs 1.5 lakh.

Mutual funds