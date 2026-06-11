The rupee trap for a $5 trillion economy?

India's economy is humming along at a steady and strong pace on paper. The International Monetary Fund and other leading financial institutions have touted the country's growth as the strongest among major economies for some time now.

India's gross domestic product in 2025-26 came in at ₹345 lakh crore, or nearly $3.6 trillion, doubling from pre-pandemic levels. In rupee terms, the country's GDP is growing roughly 9 per cent per annum on average in recent years, suggesting a healthy rate.

However, GDP growth rates are not measured in domestic terms on International platforms for comparative measures.

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They are broadly measured in dollars. But the rupee has been bleeding against the dollar in recent years, and quite significantly at that.

No stopping the bleeding

In the seven years since the pre-pandemic period, 2018-19, India's GDP growth in dollar terms has been only about 5.7 per cent annually. That is where the country's dream of a $5 trillion economy has taken a hit.

The pace of growth in dollar terms is less than half of what is needed to reach that target, even by 2029-30.

The latest GDP of the country stands at nearly $3.6 trillion, with an exchange rate of 96 rupees per dollar. That exchange rate is near a fresh all-time low after a series of record-weak levels the currency has fallen in recent years, and the GDP is still over $1 trillion away from the dream $5 trillion target.

Currency trap

The rupee's bleeding against the dollar has only exacerbated in recent years, with the currency depreciating roughly 10 per cent in 2025-26 alone. That fall in a single year has neutralised the entire year's nominal GDP gains, more or less wiping out any progress towards the country's target.

Clearly, growth in local currency terms means nothing in a global context.

The IMF projects India will likely hit the $5 trillion mark only in FY29, a full year later than the previously revised forecast, which was already pushed by a year. The caveat is that there is no further rupee shock.

The Indian government had declared the $5 trillion goal in July 2019, aiming to climb the global GDP rankings rapidly.

However, India's dollar GDP growth has covered only about 50 per cent of the required distance since then.

While India had briefly overtaken Japan to become the fourth-largest economy in the world, it has now fallen back to the sixth position behind the United Kingdom.

So, the rupee saga is more than just a currency crisis for the country.

The lesson from the trend is clear - A country can grow in local currency and still shrink in global standing. Rupee depreciation isn't just a forex footnote anymore; it's fast becoming a strategic liability.