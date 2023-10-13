The Art of Timing: Nikhil Kamath's entrepreneurial triumph in stocks

Nikhil Kamath's journey in finance and entrepreneurship is nothing short of a modern-day legend. From a school dropout who sold phones at the age of 14 to becoming the co-founder of India's largest stockbroker, Zerodha, and the country's youngest billionaire, his story is a testament to the power of determination, timing, and the pursuit of dreams. Let's delve into the inspiring journey of Nikhil Kamath.

The early struggles

Nikhil's path to success was far from conventional. He openly admitted to despising school, and, as a teenager, he chose to sell phones, much to his mother's dismay. His lack of interest in education led to his school denying him the opportunity to sit for the class 10 board exams, eventually pushing him to drop out.

Unconventional choices continued as he moved in with his girlfriend and began working at a call centre during the evenings, earning a monthly salary of 8,000 rupees. In the mornings, he dabbled in trading, self-educating, and honing his skills away from the family ecosystem and societal judgment.

The turning point

In 2006, Nikhil had a fateful encounter with an American man who entrusted him with the responsibility of managing his money. This experience served as a stepping stone for Nikhil, leading him to establish a brokerage firm named "Kamath & Associates." However, it was in 2010 that Nikhil took a monumental leap and founded Zerodha, a disruptive trading platform. Shortly after, he was joined by his elder brother, Nithin Kamath, in this ambitious endeavour.

The Zerodha revolution

Zerodha was founded with the mission to simplify retail trading for everyday investors, and the timing couldn't have been more perfect. Approximately 15 per cent of India's total retail trading volume now flows through Zerodha, with a staggering daily turnover of over $10 billion. The platform's accessibility, discounts, and user-friendly interface attracted millions, and it thrived, especially during the pandemic.

Billionaire status

The success of Zerodha catapulted Nikhil Kamath to billionaire status, making him the youngest billionaire in India at the age of 37. According to Forbes ' latest rankings, his combined net worth with his brother Nithin now stands at a remarkable $5.5 billion, securing him the 40th position among India's richest individuals.

Giving back and future endeavours

Nikhil Kamath has pledged to donate 25 per cent of his wealth to philanthropic causes and $100 million toward combating climate change, echoing the generosity of Warren Buffett.

He recently unveiled the 'WTF Fund' initiative, an innovative endeavour to empower budding entrepreneurs to thrive within the sectors of fashion, beauty, and home brands. This initiative boasts a collaboration with luminaries such as Kishore Biyani, the founder of Future Group, Ananth Narayanan, the mind behind Mensa Brands, and Raj Shamani, a content creator renowned for his House of X and the Figuring Out Podcast.

As he said in an interview with South China Morning Post (SCMP), 'The idea is to move the central focus away from doing well for oneself, to being a more significant part of the various communities I am a part of; businesses that are not just for profit but have an impact element.'

Nikhil Kamath's rise is a story of financial success and an inspiring tale of determination, risk-taking, and the importance of timing in entrepreneurship. His journey serves as a beacon of hope and motivation for younger entrepreneurs, emphasising that dreams can be realised through relentless pursuit and the courage to step away from the conventional.