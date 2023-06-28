Tesla plugs in for total charging domination, emerges as the electrifying standard

Tesla's electric-vehicle charging technology is rapidly gaining momentum, positioning itself to become the North American standard. The automaker's move to expand access to its once-exclusive chargers has garnered support from prominent industry players, including Volvo Car, General Motors, Ford, and Rivian, Reuters reported. By embracing Tesla's charging design, these companies have diverted from earlier efforts by the Biden administration to establish the Combined Charging System (CCS) as the dominant charging standard in the United States.

SAE International, the esteemed standards organisation, spearheads the standardisation process and aims to develop an industry-approved configuration of Tesla's charging connector within six months or less. Collaborative discussions are already underway, as per Reuters, between SAE International, Tesla, Ford, GM, other automakers, and the federal government, demonstrating a shared sense of urgency and purpose to establish a universal plug standard that all stakeholders can adopt.

The potential standard, tentatively named the North American Charging Standard (NACS) by Tesla, has yet to be officially approved by SAE International. However, if successful, it could revolutionize the electric-vehicle charging landscape and streamline the charging experience for consumers across the continent.

Electrifying America: 1 million at a time

The United States, determined to support the growing electric vehicle market, is set to install an extensive network of electric-vehicle public chargers. According to a study conducted by the National Renewable Energy Laboratory cited by Reuters, the goal is to have 1.2 million chargers in place by 2030, including 1 million Level 2 chargers. These ambitious figures surpass the Biden administration's target of deploying 500,000 public chargers by the same year.

However, the widespread establishment of this public charging network requires substantial investment, estimated to be between $33 billion and $55 billion in cumulative public and private capital. Recognising the importance of interoperability and accessibility, the White House has shown support for both CCS and NACS connectors. Electric-vehicle charging stations that utilize Tesla-standard plugs while incorporating the U.S. charging standard connection, CCS, would be eligible for significant federal subsidies.

The positive reception of NACS has already made an impact at the state level. Texas and Washington have announced their intentions to mandate using NACS alongside CCS as part of the federal program. Whether the federal government will follow suit remains to be seen.

The potential adoption of NACS as the North American standard holds promising implications for Tesla and the electric vehicle industry as a whole. It would establish a consistent and widely accepted charging infrastructure, fueling the growth and accessibility of electric vehicles throughout the continent. As Tesla's charging technology gains support from industry leaders and policymakers, the future of electric vehicle charging is set to undergo a remarkable transformation.