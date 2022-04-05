Tata Neu: The Super App set for April 7 launch

Tata Neu, Tata Digital's mega app, is expected to launch on April 7.

Amazon, Flipkart, and JioMart are expected to be fierce competitors for the e-commerce app.

According to the Tata Digital website, "We can't wait to reward you, new user.On April 7th, start your shopping journey with us."

"Experience the rewarding world of Tata Neu, packed with exclusive offers, benefits, and privileges," states the app's description on the Google Play Store.



What is Tata Neu?

Tata Neu is the conglomerate's super app, which combines all of the company's digital services and apps into one place.

According to the Google Play store description, the app provides a one-stop shop for a seamless purchasing and payment experience.

For several months, the company had been working on the project.

For several quarters, the corporation has been testing the app with its staff.

Currently, the application is solely available to Tata workers.

"Tata Neu is a unified platform that connects several brands across the Tata universe like never before. Designed to be a super-app, Tata Neu offers everything from daily groceries, electronics, financial solutions, flights, holidays, and more, "says the description on Tata Digital’s website.

Lunch date of Tata Neu

On its website, Tata Digital, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tata Sons, announced the launch date of Tata Neu.

From April 7, 2022, the super app will be accessible for download on the Google Play Store and the App Store.

Key features of Tata Neu

The software allows users to order groceries, buy goods, and book flights for travel.

The Tata Neu app brings together a number of Tata Group services, including online supermarket BigBasket, e-pharmacy platform 1Mg, airline AirAsia India, Tata CLiQ, and Westside.

One of the primary objectives for Tata Group is rewards.For every purchase made on Tata Neu, the company will award consumers with "NeuCoins" (one NeuCoin is equivalent to one Indian rupee).

Users can utilise NeuCoins, cards, UPI, and EMI to make payments across numerous Tata brand apps.Users can now use Tata Pay to make QR payments to any merchant.

Users can also use Tata Pay UPI to send money directly to a bank account.

Utility costs, such as DTH, broadband, mobile, and power, can also be tracked and paid.

