Tata Motors all set to choose UK for its new electric car battery plant

In a move that could revolutionize the country's electric vehicle industry, Tata Motors, the Indian owner of Jaguar Land Rover, is on the verge of selecting Britain for its multi-billion-pound electric car battery plant.

The decision, according to media reports, is expected to be finalized during an upcoming visit by Tata's CEO to London.

The proposed plant could bring an impressive 9,000 jobs to Somerset, a picturesque county in southwest England.

This proposed investment is a significant boost to the British car industry and a major win for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who has been pressured to attract car manufacturers to the country.

UK's finance minister, Jeremy Hunt, had recently alluded to a significant development in Britain's electric vehicle battery-making capacity, and Tata Motors' choice of Britain over Spain is set to fulfill that promise.

A Big Boost for Britain’s EV Dream

The establishment of the battery plant in Britain would address the country's lag in global battery capacity and bolster its electric vehicle sector, which relies on the production of heavy batteries close to car manufacturing plants.

Moreover, it would alleviate concerns raised by major automakers, including Vauxhall owner Stellantis and Ford, who had warned that post-Brexit trade rules could render their operations unfeasible.

The British government's business department has refrained from commenting on the report, while Tata Motors and its parent company, Tata Sons, haven't responded to requests for comment.

However, if the deal is sealed, it would mark a significant milestone for the British automotive industry and strengthen the UK's position in the race to dominate the electric vehicle market.

Furthermore, the battery plant's establishment would secure the future of the UK's electric vehicle sector and protect British cars from potential tariffs under the upcoming post-Brexit regulations. This newfound capability to produce batteries domestically would shield the British automotive industry from potential trade hurdles, enabling it to remain competitive internationally.