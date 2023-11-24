Strikes, protests hit Amazon in Europe just around the shopping season

Amazon was hit by worker strikes at multiple locations in several European countries on Friday (Nov 24) on the occasion of Black Friday, when retailers expect boost in sales as they slash prices. The 'Make Amazon Pay' campaign was co-ordinated by the UNI Global Union which said that the strikes would take place in more than 30 countries and go on from Black Friday to Monday.

Black Friday, the day after the holiday of thanksgiving in the US, was originally synonymous with lines outside big stores. But now the shopping frenzy has increasingly moved online.

About 2,000 workers in Germany, which was Amazon's second-biggest market by sales last year, went on strike that affected six Amazon fulfillment centres.

German trade union Verdi said that 500 workers were on strike at a warehouse in Rheinberg which accounted for 40 per cent of the workforce there. In Leipzig, around 250 workers went on strike. This amounted to about 20 per cent of the workforce there.

Amazon maintained that the strikes would not hurt functions.

Amazon spokesperson in Germany maintained that small number of workers were on strike and that Black Friday deliveries would be reliable and timely.

More than 200 workers in Amazon warehouse in Coventry, England struck work over pay dispute.

Reuters quoted a worker at the warehouse who said he was on strike for higher pay and better working conditions. The workers demanded a pay rise to 15 pounds and hour.

An Amazon spokesperson in UK said that minimum starting pay was between 11.80 pounds and 13 pounds an hour and varied by location.

The spokesperson, as quoted by Reuters, said that the pay would rise to 12:30 to 13 pounds per hour from April 2024. Amazon sought to maintain that there would not be impact on operations.

Strikes hit Italy, France and Spain as well.

In Italy, at least 60 per cent workers at a warehouse in Castel San Giovanni were striking.



But Amazon said that more than 86 per cent of its workers had reported for work.

In Spain, the workers' union has appealed them to strike for an hour on each shift on "cyber Monday" next week.