Stock markets tumble on oil market crash, Sensex down 1000 points

The domestic stock market indices plunged nearly 3% on Tuesday tracking weakness in global markets.

At 12:30 pm, BSE Sensex index was down 1,088.21 points, or 3.44%, at 30,559.79 levels. The Nifty50 index was down by 298.85 points at 8,963.00 levels.

In Mumbai trading, oil-to-retail conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd was the biggest drag on the indexes, falling as much as 4.3%.

Infosys Ltd slid 3.9% after the No. 2 software exporter suspended its revenue guidance for full-year 2021 as the pandemic froze client activity in the United States and Europe.

The Nifty Bank Index plunged 4.6%, its most since April 3, with private-sector lender ICICI Bank Ltd down for a second straight day, tumbling 6.7%.

Aluminium producer Hindalco Industries Ltd was the top loser on the Nifty 50, falling as much as 9.2%.

Drugmaker Morepen Laboratories Ltd surged 10% after the company got a license to manufacture malaria drug hydroxychloroquine, seen as a treatment for COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus.

The Nifty Pharma Index was up 3.1%.

(With inputs from Reuters)