Stock Market indices trade flat with Nifty around 11,450; pharma stocks gain

The domestic stock market indices climbed off the day's top to trade flat with a positive bias on Tuesday.

Sensex hovered around 38,820 levels, after rising as high as 39,013 levels intra-day. The Nifty50 index was, meanwhile, holding the 11,450-mark. Sun Pharma and Bajaj Finance (both up 2%) were the top Sensex gainers, followed by NTPC, ICICI Bank, and Tata Steel (all up 1%).

Rupee opened 10 paise higher at 73.38 per dollar on September 15 after the greenback remained soft against its global peers as investors focus on the US Fed monetary policy meeting.

In the previous session, Sensex ended 97.92 points or 0.25 per cent lower at 38,756.63, while the Nifty slipped 24.40 points or 0.21 per cent to close at 11,440.05.

Exchange data showed that foreign institutional investors bought equities worth Rs 298.22 crore on a net basis on Monday.

Domestic equities opened on a positive note tracking firm cues from global markets and sustained foreign fund inflow, traders said.

Bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong and Seoul were trading with gains in mid-day deals.

Stock exchanges on Wall Street ended significantly higher in overnight trade.

Meanwhile, global oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.10 per cent lower at USD 39.57 per barrel.

