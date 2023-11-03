Starbucks unveils ambitious growth plans and cost-saving initiatives. Here are the details  

Starbucks is setting its sights on expansion and cost savings as the renowned coffee chain aims to solidify its position in the global market. During the company's "Reinvention Update and Holiday Launch" conference, Starbucks CEO Laxman Narasimhan announced an ambitious plan to increase the brand's global store count to 55,000 by the year 2030, Reuters reported on Friday.

Starbucks intends to pursue an aggressive growth strategy by enhancing the efficiency of its cafes and strengthening its digital business and rewards program. The company is geared toward accelerating renovations in existing stores while simultaneously opening new locations catering to on-the-go customers, featuring formats like double-sided drive-thrus. Furthermore, Starbucks is determined to double its current base of 75 million rewards members over the next five years, with plans to collaborate with partners in the finance and hospitality sectors.

According to a report by BNN Bloomberg, Narasimhan emphasised that the cornerstone of this strategy will be a heightened focus on efficiency, as Starbucks aims to achieve over $3 billion in cost savings. A significant portion of these savings is anticipated to be derived from improvements in the supply chain. Additionally, Starbucks has plans to elevate barista compensation through the provision of more hours and increased wages.

Starbucks' commitment to growth and efficiency is underscored by its objective of expanding its global store network from the current 38,000 to 55,000 outlets by the end of the decade. This ambitious plan was reiterated in the wake of the coffee giant's recent investor presentation, marking its first event of this kind since the conclusion of founder Howard Schultz's third tenure as CEO. The announcement of these growth initiatives contributed to a 9.5 per cent rise in Starbucks' stock price, effectively reversing a year-to-date decline in the first ten months of 2023.

In the past, Starbucks had unveiled a comprehensive plan to revamp its cafes, aimed at helping baristas manage increased workloads in light of the significant shift toward online ordering and heightened personalisation. BNN Bloomberg cited Starbuck’s Chief Financial Officer Rachel Ruggeri, who revealed that the company is committed to investing $1 billion in fiscal year 2024, primarily to boost wages, upgrade equipment, and enhance digital and supply chain operations.

(With inputs from Reuters and Bloomberg)