Spain to invest $502 million in desalination plants to combat drought in Catalonia

In response to Catalonia's ongoing three-year drought, Spain has announced an investment of $502 million (467 million euros) in the construction of two desalination plants along the Catalan coast.

This is based on a Reuters report.

These facilities, strategically placed north and south of Barcelona, Spain's second-largest city, are anticipated to commence operations in 2028 and 2029, offering a combined annual capacity to treat 80 million cubic meters (21 billion gallons) of water.

The initiative comes as a vital measure to address the region's severe water scarcity, marked by Catalonia's reservoirs currently standing at a mere 16 per cent of their normal capacity for this time of the year.

"The government's commitment is to do everything possible to help wherever needed to guarantee drinkable water," Environment Minister Teresa Ribera said at a news conference in Barcelona.

Catalonia, facing unprecedented challenges with its reservoirs at critically low levels, has implemented stringent water usage limits for residents.

These restrictions aim to alleviate pressure on the already strained water resources in the region.

Ribera disclosed additional plans, indicating that the government, in collaboration with local water utilities, intends to transport up to 40,000 cubic meters of desalinated water daily via sea routes.

The desalinated water will be sourced from a plant situated in Sagunto, within the Valencia region, further underscoring Spain's multi-faceted approach to address the pressing water crisis.

The move towards desalination is a strategic response to the changing climate patterns and the increasing frequency of droughts.

The two desalination plants are expected to play a pivotal role in securing a more resilient water supply for Catalonia in the face of future uncertainties.

The projects signify a proactive step by the Spanish government to adapt and respond to the evolving environmental challenges, with the long-term goal of ensuring sustainable water resources for its citizens.