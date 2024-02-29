Shell's Savion initiates sale of solar assets, according to sources

Shell's American solar subsidiary, Savion, has initiated the sale of approximately 25 per cent of its solar assets, according to industry sources and a marketing document obtained by Reuters.

The move signifies Shell's continued divestment from renewable energy projects as part of CEO Wael Sawan's realignment.

Investment bank Jefferies is overseeing the sale, offering up to 10.6 gigawatts (GW) of solar generation and storage assets, primarily located across various regions in the United States.

While the total value of the assets remains undisclosed, their valuation typically hinges on regional power prices.

Savion, which has a portfolio of 39.1 GW of solar and storage projects, has emerged as a key player in the renewable energy sector since its acquisition by Shell in December 2021.

However, the current divestment initiative is an indicator of Shell's shift under CEO Wael Sawan, who has prioritised focusing on the most profitable ventures.

Sawan's approach emphasises accessing low-carbon power for trading and sale rather than direct ownership of generation assets, which often yield lower returns.

This realignment aims to fulfil Shell's broader objectives of enhancing profitability, maintaining oil output stability, and increasing natural gas production.

Renewables valuations have experienced a decline, yet they remain integral to the global energy transition, attracting heightened attention as interest rates show signs of decrease.

According to Reuters, KPMG had highlighted the importance of renewable assets in driving the transition towards sustainable energy solutions in a recent report.

The sale of Savion's US portfolio, referred to as "Dasher," enables the subsidiary to refocus its efforts on advancing Shell's integrated power markets strategy.

Shell's recent divestments extend beyond its renewable energy ventures, including segments such as power retail businesses in Britain and Germany, floating offshore wind projects, and hydrogen operations.

Additionally, the company is pursuing exits from certain refining operations and its onshore oil business in Nigeria.

At the same time, Shell has started company-wide cost-saving measures, including staff reductions within its low-carbon solutions division, with the intention of saving up to $3 billion.