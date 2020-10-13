Sensex settles 32 points higher; IT stocks gain

Stock market indices Sensex and Nifty ended marginally higher after choppy trade on Tuesday amid mixed cues from the global markets.

The S&P BSE Sensex closed at 40,625.51, higher by 31.71 points or 0.08 per cent, from its previous close. The Nifty50 traded at 11,934.50, higher by 3.55 points or 0.03 per cent, from its previous close.

Among sectoral indices, pharma and banking index settled over 1 percent lower while Nifty IT remained the only one to trade over a percent (+1.31 percent).

Global markets

European shares fell on Tuesday as worries over the coronavirus pandemic overshadowed Chinese trade data that pointed to a buoyant recovery, while the US dollar edged away from a three-week low.

Chinese blue-chip shares also gained 0.3 per cent after dipping early in the day. The MSCI world equity index, which tracks shares in nearly 50 countries, fell 0.1 per cent.

In commodities, oil prices rebounded, drawing support from robust China data although concerns about waning demand elsewhere and supply resumptions in Norway, the Gulf of Mexico and Libya weighed.

(With inputs from agencies)