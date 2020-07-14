Sensex, Nifty extend losses amid a selloff in global markets

The domestic stock markets extended their opening losses and were trading one per cent lower on Tuesday, dragged mainly by the HDFC twins, following weak global cues.

The 30-stock BSE Sensex was trading 300 points or 0.83 per cent down at 36,389, while the broader Nifty 50 index was ruling below 10,750, down 83 points or 0.77 per cent at 10,719. Among top Sensex losers were IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finserv, Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC), Bajaj Finance, Axis Bank and Maruti Suzuki.

In the previous session, the BSE barometer ended 99.36 points, or 0.27%, higher at 36,693.69, and the Nifty closed 34.65 points, or 1.15%, up at 10,802.70.

Foreign institutional investors were net buyers in the capital market on Monday, purchasing equities worth ₹221.76 crores, provisional exchange data showed.

According to traders, besides stock-specific actions, negative cues from global markets amid escalating U.S.-China tension and rising COVID-19 cases dampened investor sentiment here.

Bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seoul were trading with significant losses.

Stock exchanges on Wall Street also ended on a negative note.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude futures fell 2.06 per cent to $41.84 per barrel.

(With inputs from PTI)