Semicon India 2025: What's Vikram, India's first semiconductor chip

Union IT minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Tuesday presented the first made-in-India chip to Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Semicon India 2025. Named Vikram, the chip is a32-bit processor.PM Modi inaugurated the event in Delhi today, in the presence of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.

What is Vikram, India's first made-in-India chip?



Ashwini Vaishnav said five semiconductor units had been built in India over the past 3.5 years, when the government launched the country's first semiconductor mission. He attributed the feat to PM Modi's "farsighted vision".

Add WION as a Preferred Source

"Just a few years ago, we met for the first time to make a new beginning driven by our Prime Minister's farsighted vision, we launched the India Semiconductor mission...In a short span of 3.5 years, we have the world looking at India with confidence. Today, the construction of five Semiconductor units is going on at a rapid pace...We just presented the first Made-in-India chip to PM Modi," Vaishnaw said.

He said amid the huge uncertaintytriggered by the global policy turmoil, India stands as a lighthouse of stability and growth.

Vikram's features

Vikram was developed by ISRO's Semiconductor Lab. It is the first 32-bit microprocessor completely built in India. One of its main features is that it can be used in harsh launchvehicle conditions.

Vikram was fabricated and packaged at SCL's180nm CMOS facility in Punjab's Mohali. It can handle memory tasks and can execute complex tasks during satellite and space vehicle launches.

What are Semiconductors?

Semiconductors are materials that can act as both a conductor and an insulator. These conditions make semiconductors imperative for making electronic components liketransistors and integrated circuits (microchips). They are used in all smartphones, computers, and advanced medical and communication systems.

Globally, Taiwan leads in semiconductor technology. The US and South Korea have also made strides in the crucial sector. China is the emerging player in the market.

What PM Modi said on India's semiconductor sector

PM Narendra Modi said that India will soon design the smallest chip in the world.

"The day is not far when the smallest chip made in India will drive the biggest change in the world. And it is also true that even if we started late, nothing can stop us now," he said.