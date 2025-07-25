Samsung eyes AI expansion beyond Google Gemini for next-gen Galaxy devices

Samsung Electronics is accelerating its push into artificial intelligence (AI), with plans to expand beyond Google’s Gemini model in its upcoming Galaxy smartphones. The South Korean tech giant is in advanced talks with multiple AI firms, including OpenAI and Perplexity AI, to bring more generative capabilities to its next flagship lineup, the Galaxy S26, expected in 2025. According to Choi Won-Joon, president and chief operating officer of Samsung’s mobile division, the goal is to offer users more AI-powered choices rather than relying solely on Alphabet’s ecosystem.

“We are talking to multiple vendors,” Choi said in a recent interview at Samsung’s Suwon headquarters. “As long as these AI agents are competitive and can provide the best user experiences, we are open to any AI agent out there.” Samsung is reportedly close to finalising an investment deal with Perplexity AI, which would see the company’s app and AI assistant embedded in future Galaxy devices. The strategy mirrors a broader industry trend, as smartphone makers like Apple and Samsung increasingly tap external developers to complement their in-house AI efforts.

Chips and choices

AI isn’t the only area where Samsung is diversifying. The company is currently evaluating chipsets for the Galaxy S26 series and may opt for its proprietary Exynos 2600 processor alongside, or instead of, Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon chips. The recently launched Galaxy Z Flip 7 marked a milestone for Samsung, being the first foldable device powered by Exynos. With that launch, Samsung signalled a growing intent to reduce dependence on Qualcomm while addressing past concerns around the thermal and energy efficiency of its own chips.

Foldable phones poised for breakout year

On the hardware front, Samsung continues to bet heavily on foldables. The company has led the category with devices like the Galaxy Z Fold and Z Flip but now faces new competition. Apple is expected to enter the foldable market next year with its first folding iPhone, reportedly using OLED displays sourced from Samsung Display.

“This is just the beginning of making these phones go mainstream,” said Choi, adding that Apple’s arrival would be “beneficial for the industry” by accelerating innovation and consumer adoption. With a sharpened focus on AI, in-house components, and form factor innovation, Samsung is positioning itself for a transformative year in mobile tech.