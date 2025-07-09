/Sabih Khan, Apple's next COO, was born in India's Moradabad; his predecessor's salary was...

Apple has announced that the company's senior vice president of Operations, Sabih Khan, will become the chief operating officer later this month, replacing veteran executive Jeff Williams. The outgoing COO will continue reporting to Apple CEO Tim Cook and overseeing Apple’s design team and Apple Watch, alongside the company’s health initiatives. Apple’s design team will then transition to reporting directly to Cook after Williams retires late in the year, the company added.

"Jeff and I have worked alongside each other for as long as I can remember, and Apple wouldn’t be what it is without him. He’s helped to create one of the most respected global supply chains in the world; launched Apple Watch and overseen its development; architected Apple’s health strategy; and led our world-class team of designers with great wisdom, heart, and dedication,” said Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO.

Who is Sabih Khan?

Sabih Khan was named the company's senior vice president in 2019. He reported to Williams. His former boss had described him as the best operations manager in Apple's history.

Sabih Khan was born in India's Moradabad in 1966. He moved to Singapore during his school years. He later relocated to the United States. He completed his education in the United States, completing his bachelor’s degree in Economics and Mechanical Engineering from Tufts University, followed by a master’s in Mechanical Engineering from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute. Sabih Khan joined Apple in 1995. Before that, he used to work at GE Plastics.

Tim Cook describes Khan as a brilliant strategist.

"While overseeing Apple’s supply chain, he has helped pioneer new technologies in advanced manufacturing, overseen the expansion of Apple’s manufacturing footprint in the United States, and helped ensure that Apple can be nimble in response to global challenges," Tim Cook said in a statement.

Sabih Khan'slikely salary?