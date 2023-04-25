Rishi Sunak taps LinkedIn to boost UK businesses

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Monday went live on LinkedIn to connect with over 200 CEOs and business leaders as part of a new programme "Business Connect", which aims to promote businesses in the United Kingdom.

“Business Connect provides the next fantastic opportunity to demonstrate how we are growing the economy. We are bringing together some of the UK's biggest companies and investors for meaningful dialogue,” he said.

The British-Indian leader argued that the UK should be proud of its business credentials and pointed to the creation of 162 tech unicorns, smarter regulation and world-leading universities as the “right ingredients” to boost economic growth.

A New Taskforce And A New Vision

Sunak announced the creation of a new task force called the Foundation Model Taskforce with initial funding of 100 million pounds, aimed at accelerating the country's capability in emerging technologies like artificial intelligence (AI).

Drawing inspiration from the success of the COVID-19 Vaccines Taskforce, the Foundation Model Taskforce will focus on developing safe and reliable use of AI across the economy to ensure global competitiveness in this strategic technology.

“Harnessing the potential of AI provides enormous opportunities to grow our economy, create better-paid jobs, and build a better future through advances in healthcare and security. By investing in emerging technologies through our new expert taskforce, we can continue to lead the way in developing safe and trustworthy AI as part of shaping a more innovative UK economy,” Sunak said.

To foster innovations in the UK economy, Sunak also launched a new "innovation" category at the Great British Entrepreneur Awards, to be hosted by UK Chancellor Jeremy Hunt at Downing Street. This new award will recognize bright and innovative ideas that deliver new products and services, driving the economy forward.

Sunak's economic growth strategy includes ambitions for new trade agreements, including a free trade agreement (FTA) with India. UK Business Secretary Kemi Badenoch reiterated the government's commitment to securing high-quality trade accords, slashing red tape, and eliminating market access restrictions to keep the UK competitive.