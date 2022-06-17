Reliance Industries plans to buy American bankrupt company Revlon

Indian multinational company Reliance Industries is considering buying out Revlon Inc in the United States, days after the cosmetics giant filed for bankruptcy.

The report comes as Revlon filed for bankruptcy earlier this week after global supply chain disruptions drove up raw material costs and prompted vendors to demand upfront payments.

In a court filing late Wednesday, the company initiated Chapter 11 proceedings to manage its debt, which it said stood between $1 billion and $10 billion.

Revlon, known for its signature nail polish and lipstick, reported long-term liabilities of $3.3 billion in the first quarter.

"Today's filing will allow Revlon to offer our consumers the iconic products we have delivered for decades while providing a clearer path for our future growth," CEO Debra Perelman said in a statement on Wednesday.

In the United States, Chapter 11, known as reorganization bankruptcy, allows firms to restructure themselves while being protected from creditors and continuing to operate.

The company said it expects to receive $575 million in financing from its lenders if its bankruptcy is approved in court.

Owned by billionaire investor Ronald Perelman and run by his daughter, Debra Perelman, Revlon reported a net loss of $67 million from January to March.

The company, which lists Elizabeth Arden, Almay, and Britney Spears Fragrances among its brands and has operations in more than 150 countries, has suffered from the global supply chain crisis and high inflation.

Revlon also has also faced increasingly tough competition, which has hurt revenue in recent years.

Reliance has pushed its way into the fashion and personal care space in recent months as it diversifies away from its mainstay oil business. It has already established a foothold in the telecom and retail sectors.

