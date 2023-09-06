RBI to expand e-rupee's scope, include more wholesale transactions: Reports

The Reserve Bank of India is trying to increase the use of central bank digital money, or e-rupee, for a wider range of wholesale transactions, The Economic Times reported, citing a source.

The source said, “We intend to use CBDC (Central Bank Digital Currency) tokens for the interbank call money market.”

The call money market deals with short-term funds that need to be repaid in a period varying from one day to a fortnight.

India's central bank launched a CBDC trial for wholesale and retail transactions in 2022. Since its launch, 1.75 million people have joined the CBDC bandwagon.

Additionally, the government is stepping up its efforts to promote e-rupee in the retail sector.

According sources familiar with the matter, RBI wants to boost the number of e-rupee transactions in the retail sector by 40 times, from 20,000 to 25,000 per day in July to 1 million by the end of December.

Meanwhile, RBI governor Shaktikanta Das on Monday said that the use of digital currencies might improve the efficiency of cross-border payments.

The push for RuPay and UPI

India is also trying to push and promote its other digital products, including RuPay and the Unified Payments Interface (UPI). The Economic Times report said that India wants to make RuPay a global product and internationalise UPI.

India has already entered various stages of negotiations and discussions with countries in Africa and Latin America for the adoption of UPI.

During the G20 Summit, India will highlight homegrown indigenous technologies like the UPI One World, the Bharat Bill Payment System for international transactions, the digital rupee, and the Public Tech Platform for Frictionless Credit in India.