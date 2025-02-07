In line with market expectations, the Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) cut the key repo rate by 0.25 per cent to 6.25 per cent. This is the first rate cut in nearly 5 years and signals a shift in the central bank's policy to aid economic growth. Before this move, the RBI had kept the repo rate steady at 6.5 per cent for 11 straight meetings. RBI also raised India's GDP growth projection to 6.7 per cent from the previous estimate of 6.6 per cent.

RBI maintains a neutral policy stance

RBI's newly elected governor, Sanjay Malhotra, expressed optimism in the country's growth outlook, citing moderating inflation as a key factor. RBI also revised its inflation forecast for the next fiscal year to 4.2 per cent. According to Malhotra, rural consumption continues to improve, but urban consumption remains subdued. He emphasised that government policy support remains crucial for sustaining economic momentum. He also hailed the recent tax cuts announced in the budget as a major boost to household consumption.

Markets react with caution

Indian markets saw a muted response despite the rate cut. Investors also reacted to the moderate growth outlook for the next fiscal year. Analysts cite concerns over global economic uncertainty and domestic consumption trends as major factors that continue to weigh on sentiment.

Adhil Shetty, CEO of Bankbazaar.com reacted to the rate cut and said, 'The repo rate cut after 2 years is hugely welcome, and we congratulate Governor Malhotra on beginning his term with a bang. With the tax rate cuts earlier this month, the salaried and the middle class have received a double boost to tackle inflation and boost household savings.

He further explained, 'If you have a 20-year home loan at a rate of 8.75 per cent and had paid 12 EMIs by March, with a rate cut of 25 bps kicking in from April, your interest savings will improve by ₹8417 per lakh. For example, on a loan of ₹50 lakh, you’ll save ₹4.20 lakh at this rate, with 10 EMIs being shaved off the loan tenure, all other parameters remaining constant.'

BankBazaar recommends that, 'borrowers with good credit scores seek more aggressive payment options like refinancing to a rate lower by 50 bps or more. If they keep the EMI constant with a lower rate — let’s say 8.25 per cent — they will secure per-lakh savings of ₹14,480 over the remaining tenor. These savings of nearly 15 per cent per lakh are substantial. Assuming the rate kicks in from April 1 after 12 EMIs of this loan have been paid, we get per-lakh interest savings of ₹3002 from the rest of the year. On a loan of ₹50 lakh, this implies savings of ₹1.50 lakh for the second year of the loan. Now, if we see these savings in the backdrop of additional savings from income tax slab hikes, a salaried individual can have substantial gains for FY25-25. For instance, A salaried person with a gross income of ₹25 lakh and a home loan of ₹50 lakh (20 years, 9%, 12 EMIs paid by March 2025) can hope to save a total of ₹1.37 lakh in FY2025-26 or ₹11,461 per month. This will be through a combination of interest savings on the home loan rate reduction of 25 BPS and the tax savings from higher tax slabs from April 1.'