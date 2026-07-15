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Questions rise on US economic data credibility

Hanshika Ujlayan
Authored By Hanshika Ujlayan
Published: Jul 15, 2026, 14:31 IST | Updated: Jul 15, 2026, 14:31 IST
Questions rise on US economic data credibility

US inflation cooled to 3.5% in June Photograph: (Unsplash)

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US inflation cooled to 3.5% in June, below expectations, but analysts remain cautious over data reliability and looming energy price shocks. Rising fuel costs linked to Hormuz tensions and attacks on Russian refineries could reverse the trend, keeping inflation risks elevated.

Washington's inflation numbers just handed markets a puzzle. The consumer price index fell a seasonally adjusted 0.4 per cent in June, bringing annual inflation down to 3.5 per cent, well below the 3.8 per cent economists had forecast and sharply lower than May's 4.2 per cent. On paper, that's the fastest cooling since the pandemic. But the timing is what's raising eyebrows. This is happening against a backdrop where trust in the numbers themselves is already fragile.

Since the August 2025 dismissal of BLS Commissioner Erika Mcentarfer over manipulation allegations, economists have flagged declining survey response rates and shrinking sample sizes as structural risks to data quality. Add a government shutdown that skipped an entire CPI cycle, and analysts are right to ask whether June’s number reflects reality or a data system running on fumes.

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Here's the disconnect: Even as headline inflation cooled, Fed chair Kevin Warsh flatly rejected any "mission accomplished" framing, and traders trimmed September rate-hike odds only modestly, from over 75 per cent to 63 per cent. That's not the reaction you'd expect to a genuine disinflation surprise. But that's the market hedging against a number it doesn't fully trust.

And the energy picture explains why.

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Gasbuddy's Patrick de Haan says pump prices, at $3.87 a gallon, are set to hit $4 within the next seven to ten days, as the U.S. reimposes its Strait of Hormuz blockade, while Ukrainian strikes have knocked out up to 40 per cent of Russian refining capacity. That's a supply shock stacking on another supply shock, precisely the kind of energy-driven repricing that got excluded from June’s "cooling" narrative.

Bottom line: June’s CPI print may be technically accurate, but it's already stale. With Hormuz tensions escalating and diesel eyeing $4, July’s data could tell a very different and far less comfortable story.

About the Author

Hanshika Ujlayan

Hanshika Ujlayan

Hanshika Ujlayan

A journalist, writing for the WION Business desk. Bringing you insightful business news with a touch of creativity and simplicity. Find me on Instagram as Zihvee, trying to romanti...Read More

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