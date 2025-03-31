India's solar power sector is facing a new and unexpected challenge: rising atmospheric pollution. Experts warn that the increasing levels of suspended particulate matter, or SPM, are negatively impacting the efficiency of solar panels.

A 2019 study indicated that concentrations of SPM above 100 micrograms per cubic meter could reduce solar panel efficiency by 15-25 per cent. During peak pollution seasons, some solar installations in northern India have already reported output losses of up to 30 per cent.

Smog reduces India’s solar potential

The irony is that while India has been making significant strides in adopting solar energy, it is also struggling with severe air pollution. Smog and dust particles in the atmosphere scatter sunlight, directly reducing the amount of solar radiation reaching panels.



Experts argue that while the shift to renewable energy sources, like solar, is crucial for mitigating climate change, the very pollution that solar power is meant to combat is affecting its performance.



In fact, recent studies predict that by mid-century, India’s solar generation potential could be reduced by 600-850 GWh due to air pollution and rising temperatures.

Regions in the north, west, and south, where solar capacity is concentrated, are expected to face the most significant challenges. Moreover, the accumulation of dust on solar panels further hampers their efficiency, requiring frequent cleaning.



Unfortunately, many solar farms are located in water-scarce areas, leading to tensions with local communities over water use.

While some government policies, such as shifting to electric vehicles, aim to reduce emissions, critics point out that the electric power needed to charge these vehicles still largely comes from coal-based plants.



Therefore, a comprehensive approach addressing both air pollution and climate change is needed to ensure India’s solar energy potential is fully realised.

