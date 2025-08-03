PM Modi renews ‘Make in India' call amid Trump’s 25% tariff blowback

Amid fresh US tariffs and escalating global economic uncertainty, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has renewed his call for citizens to buy and promote Indian-made products, stressing the need for economic self-reliance. At a public rally in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday, Modi reiterated the importance of local manufacturing and consumption, urging Indians to set a simple benchmark for every purchase: prioritising products “made by the sweat of an Indian.”

“The world economy is going through many apprehensions, there is an atmosphere of instability. Now, whatever we buy, there should be only one scale: we will buy those things which have been made by the sweat of an Indian,” Modi said, as quoted by Bloomberg. While the Prime Minister made no direct reference to the United States, his comments come in the wake of US President Donald Trump’s imposition of 25 per cent tariffs on Indian exports, a move that has rattled Indian trade and policy circles.

‘Make in India’ message finds new urgency

PM Modi’s renewed emphasis echoes his long-running “Make in India” campaign, but with heightened urgency. As per Bloomberg, Trump has accused India of imposing disproportionately high tariffs compared to other Asian countries and has hinted at further penalties, citing India’s energy and defence ties with Russia.

The new tariffs are expected to impact a wide range of Indian export sectors, from textiles and pharmaceuticals to auto parts and engineering goods. With trade relations under strain, the Prime Minister’s messaging appears calibrated to cushion India’s domestic economy through self-reliant consumption.

Farmers, MSMEs and youth in focus

PM Modi also framed his call for buying local as a defence of India’s most vulnerable economic segments, farmers, small industries, and unemployed youth. “The interests of our farmers, our small industries and the employment of our youth are of paramount importance,” he said, as quoted by Bloomberg. “India has to remain vigilant about its economic interests, when other countries are focusing on their own interests,” he added.

The message aligns with the government’s larger Atmanirbhar Bharat (Self-Reliant India) push, introduced during the COVID-19 pandemic and now being adapted to weather external shocks such as global trade restrictions and supply chain disruptions.

Rising protectionism reshaping trade policy

The developments come against a backdrop of rising protectionism, with the US taking a tougher stance on imports across the board. India is not alone; other Asian economies are also facing increased scrutiny from Washington under President Trump’s renewed America-first trade doctrine.

India has reacted cautiously but firmly. As per Bloomberg, the government has protested the tariffs and is exploring diplomatic channels to seek exemptions or negotiate terms for key industries. PM Modi’s strategic silence on Trump’s tariff move may be part of a broader diplomatic effort to avoid further escalation while reinforcing domestic economic resilience.

By doubling down on the “Buy Indian” message, Modi is not just tapping into nationalism but also positioning India to weather the storm of global economic realignments. The shift reflects a broader effort to redirect consumer demand inward, mitigate external shocks, and promote long-term industrial competitiveness. While India navigates a more unpredictable global trade landscape, the Prime Minister’s latest push makes clear that local consumption will be key to insulating the economy from external pressures.