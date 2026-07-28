Planning a gold loan? Here's how a gold loan calculator can help

When you start your gold loan application process, you are bound to have a single question in your mind - How much can be borrowed from pledged gold? A gold loan calculator aids in getting an estimate of how much loan will be available based on the value of the gold pledged. The calculator gives a preview of what the customer can borrow, helping them to make better financial choices and understand the options when applying for a loan. The Bajaj Finance Gold Loan Calculator is an online free tool, which helps the customer estimate the loan amount for which he or she may be eligible. Bajaj Finance Gold Loan will provide loan options of Rs. from the minimum Rs. 10,000. 5,000 to Rs. Starting from 9.50% per annum with a rate of 2 crore. The gold calculator can help eligible customers understand the value of the gold items and the amount of loan they can avail before visiting a Bajaj Finance branch for the valuation and processing of the gold loan.

What is a gold loan calculator?

A gold loan calculator is an online tool that provides an estimate of the loan amount a customer may be eligible for based on the details entered. It enables customers to understand their potential borrowing capacity before applying for a gold loan, helping them plan repayment and evaluate different borrowing requirements.

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While the calculator provides an indicative estimate, the final loan amount depends on factors such as the purity and weight of the pledged gold, the applicable loan-to-value (LTV) ratio, and the lender's valuation process.

How does the Bajaj Finance Gold Loan Calculator work?

The Bajaj Finance Gold Loan Calculator is designed to provide an estimate in just a few simple steps.

Customers need to:

1. Enter the required loan amount.

2. Select the gold purity (18K, 19K, 20K, 21K, or 22K).

3. Choose the preferred repayment tenure.

4. View the estimated quantity of gold required based on current gold prices and applicable loan-to-value (LTV) guidelines.

5. Check the estimated loan amount based on the selected inputs.

The final loan amount is determined after the pledged gold is physically evaluated at a Bajaj Finance branch in accordance with applicable regulatory guidelines.

What factors determine the gold loan amount?

The final gold loan amount depends on several factors related to the pledged gold and the applicable lending guidelines. While a gold loan calculator provides an estimate, the sanctioned loan amount is determined after the pledged gold is assessed.

Some of the key factors that influence the loan amount include:

1. Purity of the pledged gold – Gold with higher purity generally has a higher intrinsic value.

2. Net weight of the gold – The loan amount is based on the weight of the gold after excluding the weight of stones or other embedded materials.

3. Applicable gold valuation – Gold is valued using the applicable valuation methodology in line with regulatory guidelines.

4. Loan-to-Value (LTV) ratio – The eligible loan amount depends on the applicable LTV prescribed for the loan amount.

5. Type of gold pledged – Eligible gold jewellery, ornaments, and gold coins are considered as per the lender's policy.

As per the applicable RBI guidelines, lenders determine the value of pledged gold using the lower of the previous day's closing price or the average closing price over the preceding 30 days, published by the India Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA) or a SEBI-regulated commodity exchange. If the exact purity is unavailable, the nearest available purity benchmark may be used. Only the intrinsic value of the gold is considered during valuation, while stones and other embellishments are excluded.

Key features of the Bajaj Finance Gold Loan

The Bajaj Finance Gold Loan offers a range of features designed to make borrowing simple, transparent, and convenient.

Feature Details

Loan amount Rs. 5,000 to Rs. 2 crore

Interest rate Starting from 9.50% per annum

Gold accepted Eligible jewellery, ornaments, and gold coins

Gold valuation Transparent valuation using state-of-the-art karat meter

Repayment options Multiple repayment options

Part-release facility Available

Part-prepayment

charges: No part-prepayment fee*

Gold insurance Free insurance of pledged gold

Why use a gold loan calculator before applying?

A gold loan calculator helps customers estimate their potential borrowing capacity before initiating the application process. By providing an indicative loan estimate, it enables customers to understand how much they may be able to borrow against their pledged gold and plan their finances accordingly.

Using a gold loan calculator can help customers:

● Estimate the loan amount they may be eligible for.

● Better understand repayment obligations.

● Compare different borrowing requirements before applying.

● Plan for planned or emergency financial needs.

● Make more informed borrowing decisions.

For example, a customer planning a home renovation may use the calculator to estimate the loan amount available against their gold jewellery before visiting a branch. Similarly, a small business owner requiring short-term working capital can use the calculator to assess whether the estimated loan amount aligns with the funding requirement. The calculator provides an estimate based on the information entered.

How can eligible customers apply for a Bajaj Finance Gold Loan?

Eligible customers can apply for a Bajaj Finance Gold Loan through a simple process.

1. Visit the Bajaj Finance website and navigate to the gold loan page

2. Click on ‘APPLY NOW’ to start the online application.

3. Enter their 10-digit mobile number and verify it using the OTP.

4. Fill in their personal details and select the nearest Bajaj Finance Gold Loan branch.

5. Download the in-principle loan eligibility letter.

6. Visit the selected branch with the gold assets and the required KYC documents for gold assessment, verification, and loan processing.

Loan eligibility, valuation, and disbursal are subject to the applicable lending guidelines and document verification.

Planning a Gold Loan with Greater Confidence

Understanding how a gold loan calculator works can help customers estimate their borrowing capacity, compare repayment options, and plan their finances before applying for a loan.

With loan amounts ranging from Rs. 5,000 to Rs. 2 crore, interest rates starting from 9.50% per annum, multiple repayment options, transparent gold valuation using a karat meter, and free insurance of pledged gold, the Bajaj Finance Gold Loan offers eligible customers a convenient borrowing solution for a wide range of planned and urgent financial requirements. Customers can use the calculator to estimate their eligible loan amount before applying for a gold loan online.

*Terms and conditions apply.

Disclaimer: This article is from the Brand Desk. User discretion is advised.