Pepperfry co-founder Ambareesh Murty dies of cardiac arrest at 51

Ambareesh Murty, the co-founder of Pepperfry, an online marketplace for furniture and home decor, died on Monday due to a cardiac arrest in Leh. The 51-year-old was a motorbike enthusiast who was traveling from Mumbai to Leh on a motorcycle.

Ashish Shah, the second co-founder of the company, posted on X (formerly known as Twitter), saying that he was “extremely devastated” by the death of his “friend, mentor, and brother.”

“Extremely devastated to inform that my friend, mentor, brother, soulmate @AmbareeshMurty is no more. Lost him yesterday night to a cardiac arrest at Leh. Please pray for him and for strength to his family and near ones,” Mr Shah wrote on X.

Tributes and fond memories with Mr Murty began pouring in on social media.

“Very sad my second boss and what a mentor he was... I messaged him two days back and he was okay. Got him added to PruICICI group where a reunion is getting planned,” Kalpesh Teli said.

Mr. Murty served on the board of Adonia Hospitality, according to CrunchBase.

He was awarded bachelor’s degree from the Delhi College of Engineering in 1994 and did his MBA from IIM Calcutta in 1996. On his X profile, he admitted to being a secret sociopath and declared a passion for reading epic fantasies.

After graduating, Mr. Murty started offering private lessons out of his house. This was his first entrepreneurial experience. He established Tutors’ Bureau, a modest company that matched tutors with schoolchildren. Early in the 1990s, he managed the business for two years.

As of 2020, Pepperfry was valued at $500 million after receiving a $244 million investment over eight funding rounds. Goldman Sachs and Bertelsmann India Investments are two of its investors.