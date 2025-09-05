Oracle and Salesforce, two of the biggest tech companies across the world, will lay off hundreds of their employees in California and Washington amid reports that growing reliance on Artificial Intelligence is expected to discontinue many job roles across the globe and across industries.

How many jobs do Salesforce, Oracle plan to cut?

Reports suggested that Salesforce and Oracle will cut 500 jobs in the Bay Area and 200 in Seattle. While Salesforce is slashing 262 jobs in San Francisco, Oracle is cutting 254 jobs in Redwood City, Pleasanton, and Santa Clara. These job cuts will be implemented on November 3.

A Salesforce spokesperson said that due to the advent of new technology, it no longer needed to backfill support engineer roles. It, however, redeployed several employees into roles like professional services, sales, and customer success.

Since 2022, Oracle has cut 744 jobs in the Bay Area alone. Salesforce has sacked 1450 employees during the same period.

Other companies, like Amazon, Microsoft, etc, have also either slashed roles or are considering laying off employees due to a shift in priorities.

Experts point out that during the pandemic-era hiring boom, companies hired a large number of employees who are no longer needed. Also, all the companies are prioritising artificial intelligence.

Microsoft has let go of at least 15000 workers globally since May and has pumped in billions of dollars into AI initiatives.

What did Salesforce say about layoffs in the United States?