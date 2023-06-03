Only In Bengaluru, Landlord Invests Rs 8 Lakh In Tenant’s Startup

Converting a great idea into a business requires a lot of hard work ut that is just the beginning. Next comes the financial support and it was at this stage that a man in Bengaluru couldn’t believe his luck. We are talking about Pawan Gupta, the co-founder and CEO of Betterhalf.ai. In a tweet on Friday, he shared how he “found an unexpected investor in (his) landlord. Contrary to the cases from the city where landlords troubled tenants over minute factors, this house owner went above and beyond by investing $10,000 (Rs 8 lakh approximately) in Pawan's AI-driven matrimonial app. Betterhalf.ai, hailed as India's new age matrimony app and the country's first marriage super app, aims to help individuals find compatible life partners.

Pawan Gupta expressed his admiration for the entrepreneurial spirit of Bengaluru residents who made him believe that the city is called “Silicon Valley of India” for a reason. Using the hashtag #peakbengalurumoment, he shared his unexpected investor's story and expressed gratitude to the landlord for believing in him. “In a tough business landscape, I found an unexpected investor in my landlord. He recently invested $10K in my start-up, Betterhalf.ai. Truly amazed by the entrepreneurial spirit everyone in Bangalore shows. Silicon Valley of India for a reason,” tweeted Pawan. In a tough business landscape, I found an unexpected investor in my landlord. He recently invested $10K in my startup @betterhalfai. Truly amazed by the entrepreneurial spirit everyone in Bangalore shows. Silicon Valley of India for a reason. #peakbengalurumoment pic.twitter.com/IfzUn0lPkl — Pawan Gupta (@pguptasloan) June 2, 2023 ×

The shared screenshot of the conversation between Pawan and his landlord is also winning the internet. In it, the landlord’s messages read: "I'm investing in U, honestly. All the best and hope you reach the greatest of heights. Dropped the investment. $10K.”

This act of faith and support from the landlord has also impressed social media users, who lauded the owner’s generosity and belief in Pawan's entrepreneurial skills.

One of the users commented, "Is that actually in $? That's great funding. Best wishes.” To this, Pawan Gupta replied, "Yes-that's correct. Bangalore surprises you."