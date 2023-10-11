News In Numbers: Worrying income and spending trends in India

Recent data from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) reveals a concerning trend in Indian household savings, painting a picture of an income crisis amidst rising costs of living.

Here's what the data tells us in simple terms:

Declining Savings:

In the fiscal year 2023, household net financial savings (which means savings after accounting for debts) shrank by 19%, showing a drop in people's ability to save money. This is in contrast to a 2% average growth over the previous four years.

Borrowing on the Rise:

People are borrowing more to bridge the gap between their income and expenses. In FY23, non-mortgage borrowing, excluding housing loans, shot up by 99%. This indicates that more individuals are turning to loans to maintain their lifestyles, compared to the 24% average increase over four years.

Slow Income Growth:

Despite an 8.9% increase in private consumption spending over four years, when adjusted for inflation, it amounts to a meager 3.2% growth in real terms. The estimated real income growth is just 2.9%, one of the slowest in 40 years.

Assets vs. Liabilities:

While financial assets like deposits, mutual funds, and equities grew by 13.9% in FY23, financial liabilities, or debts, grew even faster at 75.5%. This means that the increase in savings is overshadowed by the surge in debts.

Physical Savings:

The physical savings of households, which include investments in tangible assets, only grew by 6.2%, indicating a struggle to save money beyond their immediate expenses.

Consumer Lending on the Rise:

Home loans are no longer the dominant form of lending. Instead, there is an increase in consumer lending. Outstanding retail loans of banks have hit a 30-year high at 30% in FY23, while the contribution of home loans has fallen from 56% in FY16 to 47% in FY23.

In summary, Indian households are facing an income challenge, where they are struggling to save while simultaneously grappling with the rising cost of living. As a result, they are resorting to loans to sustain their lifestyles. This trend has led to one of the slowest income growth rates in 40 years, suggesting that a significant portion of the population is finding it hard to make ends meet.