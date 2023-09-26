News in numbers: The human & economic cost of the Ukraine war

As the Ukraine war stretches beyond 580 days, the world watches with bated breath, with tensions mounting along the frontlines. Since its inception in February 2022, this conflict has not only transformed the geopolitical landscape but has also left a significant imprint on the global economic order. So, what's the true human cost of this protracted war? Let's examine the numbers:

February 2022...Russia initiated its military operation on Ukrainian soil, setting the stage for a prolonged and devastating conflict. Ukraine, despite not being inducted into NATO, garnered support from the U.S. and its allies. The subsequent economic sanctions have dealt a heavy blow to Russia. However, the economic implications extend far beyond the involved countries and their allies.

A globally interconnected supply chain means that everyone in the world has felt the pain of this war.

Developing countries like Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and others have borne a heavy burden. The World Bank's projection as of March 2023 is grim, suggesting that the Ukraine conflict could impose a hefty annual burden of $70 billion. This daunting figure is a result of surging food and energy prices, sluggish economic growth, and disruptions in trade and investment.

Advanced economies are not immune to the repercussions. The U.S. is facing substantial losses, with estimates suggesting it could cost Uncle Sam $1.5 trillion over the next decade. The Eurozone is expected to face losses exceeding $1 trillion during this time, and the German economy, currently in recession, is poised to bear the brunt.

But the economic losses faced by these countries pale in comparison to what Ukraine endures.

The Kyiv School of Economics estimated in March 2023 that the direct economic losses to Ukraine from the war could reach a staggering $500 billion. This surpasses Ukraine's pre-war GDP of $350 billion. Beyond the economic toll, the Ukraine war has spawned a significant humanitarian crisis. Millions of Ukrainians have been forcibly displaced, their lives upended by violence and uncertainty. Tragically, thousands have lost their lives in the conflict. Moreover, the war's disruption of global food supplies looms as a potential precursor to a hunger crisis in various parts of the world.

Despite the humanitarian crisis and the cost of war, Russia remains undeterred.

Bloomberg Economics estimated in March 2023 that Russia had lost $350 billion in economic output since the start of the war, due to a combination of sanctions and the war effort itself. The Center for Strategic and International Studies estimated that the cost of the war to Russia could reach a staggering $7 trillion over the next decade.

While these estimates provide a stark picture of the economic and humanitarian costs, it's crucial to recognise that they remain preliminary. The full extent of the war's impact is yet to unfold, underscoring the urgency of concerted international efforts to address both the immediate crisis and its long-term aftermath.

As the world watches and hopes for a resolution to the conflict, it's clear that the ramifications of the Russia-Ukraine war reverberate far beyond the borders of the nations directly involved.