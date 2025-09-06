New GST Rates 2025: Mahindra slashes rates of SUVs | Check discount list

Indian automaker Mahindra and Mahindra has offered discounts on its internal combustion engine (ICE) cars, days after the central government lowered the Goods and Services Tax (GST) on cars. The group's chairman, Anand Mahindra, said in a post on X that the company will give discounts of nearly two weeks before the GST reform takes effect on September 22.

In the post, Mahindra added, "Action. Not just promises. Thank you, Team @Mahindra_Auto," with an attached image that mentions, “Everyone said 22nd Sept, we said NOW. AVAIL GST BENEFITS STARTING 6th SEPT. GET UPTO RS 1.56 LAKH."

XUV3XO (Diesel) is being offered at a discount of Rs1.56 lakh, as the GST rate drops from 28 per cent to 18 per cent.

Here are some of the discounts offered by Mahindra.

1. XUV3XO (Petrol) - Rs 1.40 lakh

2.THAR 2WD (Diesel) - Rs 1.35 lakh

3.Bolero/Neo - Rs 1.27 lakh

4.Scorpio Classic - Rs 1.01 lakh

5.Scorpio-N - Rs 1.45 lakh

6. Thar Roxx- Rs 1.33 lakh

7. XUV 700 - 1.43 lakh

The central government eliminated the 12 per cent and 18 per cent GST slabs and moved the items in these categories under the 5 per cent and 28 per cent slabs. The government also introduced a new slab at 40 per cent for sin goods.

Small cars, described as those with less than 4000 mm wheel baseand engine capacity under 1200 cc, will attract a GST of 18 per cent, lower than the previous 28 per cent. Utility vehicles, which used to attract 48 per cent tax, will now attract 40 per cent GST.

On electric vehicles, the government continued to levy just 5 per cent tax to aid the adoption of EVs. Mahindra has praised the move.