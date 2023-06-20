New era of accountability: China’s financial sector adopts austerity measures

Chinese financial firms are undertaking a significant austerity drive as the government seeks to address income inequality and combat corruption within the sector, Reuters reported. With China's economy facing a slowdown and public discontent growing, authorities have launched initiatives to rein in excessive wealth and lavish lifestyles. These measures include salary cuts, bonus reductions, and guidelines against ostentatious displays of affluence. Both state-owned and private-sector financial firms are taking proactive steps to align themselves with the government's agenda while also aiming to avoid regulatory scrutiny and public backlash.

Implementing Modesty

Employees at a leading Chinese state-owned mutual fund and a mid-sized bank have received directives to abstain from showcasing high-end lifestyles to ensure a more modest representation. This includes refraining from wearing luxury brands or carrying upscale bags at work. In addition, staff members have been cautioned against posting pictures of expensive meals, clothing, or accessories on social media platforms, aiming to avoid attracting regulatory attention and public criticism.

Cracking Down on Excessive Pursuits

China's top anti-corruption watchdog has vowed to eliminate the concept of a Western-style 'financial elite' and curb the indulgent pursuit of 'high-end taste'. Consequently, financial institutions are taking measures to shed their opulent image and align with President Xi Jinping's 'common prosperity' drive, which seeks to bridge the wealth gap and promote societal equality. The initiatives implemented by these firms signal their willingness to prioritize the public's concerns and the government's agenda.

Salary and Bonus Reductions

Leading financial entities, such as CITIC Securities and China International Capital Corp (CICC), are implementing austerity measures by cutting pay and bonuses. CITIC Securities has reduced base salaries in its investment banking division by up to 15 per cent, a notable step in addressing income disparity. Similarly, CICC has decreased this year's bonuses for investment bankers by 30 per cent to 50 per cent compared to the previous year.

Ideological Alignment and Addressing Inequality

Beyond the measures to combat corruption and promote 'common prosperity,' financial firms are also curbing the extravagant lifestyles of their employees to ensure compliance with the Communist Party's principles. Beijing is further strengthening the party's ideological and political role within the financial system by establishing a new financial watchdog. This move is part of a larger reorganization of government bodies during President Xi Jinping's third term. The central bank and securities regulator has also reduced budget allocations for employee salaries as part of broader efforts to reduce income disparity.

Reuters cited Xin Sun, a Chinese and East Asian business professor at King's College London, who highlighted the political significance of the current austerity push. 'Inequality in China has reached a high level for a long time,' says Sun, adding that the distribution of resources and benefits within the regime is a critical political priority for the Communist Party. By cutting back on the benefits of the 'financial elites,' the party aims to address inequality within its ranks to ensure political stability.