Morgan Stanley upgrades India’s rating to ‘overweight’, downgrades China

Brokerage firm Morgan Stanley has updated India’s rating to ‘overweight’, saying that the country is at the start of a long wave boom, just about the same time as China is about to end one, according to a CNBC report. The firm believes that India’s reform and macro-stability agenda fosters a strong capex and profit outlook.

According to the CNBC, this comes just four months after the firm had raised India from underweight to equalweight, citing a declining valuation premium and a stable economy.

An NDTV report stated that, this is in context of the US losing its AAA rating and China’s economic decline. Simply put, an overweight rating indicates that the brokerage firm anticipates India to do better in the future.

Within the Asia Pacific Ex-Japan and Emerging Markets basket, India has now replaced Japan as the primary overweight market for Morgan Stanley. Following a dramatic decline from their peak in last October, India’s valuation premiums over China and the Emerging Markets and is beginning to increase, CNBC reported.

“We upgrade India to overweight for secular leadership. We see a secular trend towards sustained superior USD EPS growth versus Emerging Markets over the cycle with a young demographic profile supporting equity inflows,” CNBC quoted the note as saying.

According to Morgan Stanley’s note, India’s future resembles China’s history to a large extent. In comparison to India’s 6.5 per cent GDP growth, the brokerage anticipates China’s GDP to expand by only 3.9 per cent by the end of the decade.

“Our call last October for the beginning of a new bull market in Asia/EM equities is increasingly priced with MSCI EM up 24 percent since the late October trough”, CNBC quoted Morgan Stanley’s Jonathan Garner, who wrote in a note.