/Microsoft’s record capital spending and Azure growth push stock to $4 trillion market cap

Microsoft’s stock surged after a strong earnings report revealed a record $30 billion capital spending forecast for the fiscal first quarter. The software giant’s market cap surpassed $4 trillion in after-hours trading on July 30, marking a key milestone as it joins Nvidia in the exclusive $4 trillion club. Shares of Microsoft jumped 8 per cent following its earnings announcement, lifting the company’s market cap to about $4.1 trillion. This move puts Microsoft in the rarefied ranks alongside Nvidia, which crossed the $4 trillion threshold earlier this month. With the stock up 22 per cent year-to-date, Microsoft is on track to potentially outpace its competitors in capital spending over the next year.

Azure cloud sales and AI investments fuel growth

A major driver behind the company’s surge was its cloud computing business, Azure. Microsoft revealed for the first time that Azure sales had surpassed $75 billion on an annual basis, beating Wall Street’s expectations of $74.62 billion. Azure’s revenue growth was a standout, with a 39 per cent year-over-year increase in the June quarter, outpacing the analyst estimate of 34.75 per cent.

For the upcoming fiscal quarter, Microsoft projects Azure revenue growth of 37 per cent, again exceeding analyst expectations of 33.5 per cent. This growth is driven in large part by the company’s heavy investment in artificial intelligence (AI), which has allowed it to develop new products such as the Copilot AI tools. Microsoft reported that Copilot AI tools had surpassed 100 million monthly active users, further showcasing the growing adoption of its AI-powered services.

The company’s capital expenditure forecast of $30 billion, which represents the largest for any single quarter, is a clear signal that Microsoft is doubling down on its investments in AI and data centres to meet soaring demand.

Market outlook and competitive edge in AI

Microsoft’s investment strategy and its successful pivot to AI-powered cloud services have positioned the company as a leader in the ongoing AI boom. Although Amazon Web Services (AWS) remains the market leader in cloud services, Microsoft's aggressive spending in AI and data infrastructure has paid off handsomely.

The company’s ties to OpenAI, which have allowed it to integrate cutting-edge AI models into products like Microsoft 365, have also helped boost its competitive edge. But investor confidence remains strong, despite concerns over the ongoing renegotiation of Microsoft’s deal with OpenAI, which could affect its stake and access to future technologies.

For now, Microsoft appears to be managing this risk effectively by developing in-house AI solutions and expanding its AI model lineup with new partnerships, such as with xAI, Meta, and Mistral.

As of July 30, Microsoft’s stock closed at $513.24, continuing its strong performance for 2025. With capital spending poised to reach new heights and Azure leading the way in cloud services, Microsoft’s growth shows no signs of slowing down. As the company focuses on expanding its AI and cloud infrastructure, it remains a key player in the tech world, likely to continue outperforming its competitors in the coming quarters.