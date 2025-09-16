Maruti Suzuki Victoris launched: Check the prices of all variants of the Arena car

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) has revealed the ex-showroom prices of its second mid-sized SUV, Maruti Suzuki Victoris. The company unveiled the product on September 3. It will be the flagship product of the car company's Arena showrooms. The car starts for Rs 10.50 lakh (ex-showroom). It sits above the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and shares a platform with the Grand Vitara. The car can be booked at Arena outlets and the company's website. The token amount required to book the vehicle is Rs 11,000.

Here are the prices of all variants of Maruti Suzuki Victoris

Petrol 5 MT: LXi for Rs 10.5 lakh, VXI for Rs 11.8 lakh, ZXI for Rs 13.57 lakh, ZXI (O) for Rs 14.08 lakh, ZXI+ for Rs 15.25 lakh and ZXI+(O). Mild Hybrid 6 AT: VXI for Rs 13.36 lakh, ZXI for Rs 15.13 lakh, ZXI(O) for Rs 15.64 lakh, ZXI+ for Rs 17.19 lakh and ZXI+(O) for Rs 17.77 lakh. Mild Hybrid 6 AT, AWD: ZXI+ for Rs 18.64 lakh, ZXI(O)+ for Rs 19.22 lakh. CNG 5 MT: LXI for Rs 11.5 lakh, VXI for Rs 12.8 lakh, ZXI for Rs 14.57 lakh. Strong Hybrid eCVT: VXI for Rs 16.28 lakh, ZXI for Rs 17.8 lakh, ZXI(O) for Rs 18.39 lakh, ZXI+ for Rs 19.47 lakh and ZXI+(O) for Rs 19.99 lakh.

Victoris has features like an LED projector headlamp, roof rails, and aero-cut alloys. Its wheelbase is 2600 mm. It comes with 215/60 tyres.

The car will be offered in 10 colours, includingthree dual-tone colours -- Mystic Green and Eternal Blue.

In instrumentation, the car comes with a 10.25-inch fully digital instrument cluster, Android Auto/Apple CarPlay, Alexa voice support, etc. Its speakers will be a Harman 8-speaker system with Dolby Atmos. It also has ventilated front seats, wireless charging, ambient lighting and a powered tailgate.

The car's engine for the mild hybrid variant will be 1500 cc, which produces 103 bhp and 139 Nm. The strong hybrid engine will produce 116 BHP. The CNG variant produces 87 bhp and 121 Nm.