Lyft appoints Erin Brewer as CFO as ride-hailing company hits reset button

Ride-hailing company Lyft Inc on Tuesday appointed Erin Brewer as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO). She will replace Elaine Paul, who has served as Lyft's CFO since January 2022.

Paul's departure is set for May 19, while Brewer is expected to assume her new responsibilities on July 10, as per Reuters. In the interim, Lisa Blackwood-Kapral, the Chief Accounting Officer at Lyft, will serve as the finance chief.

Brewer's appointment is crucial for Lyft as it seeks to strengthen its financial position and navigate a competitive market. The company has experienced significant challenges recently, including intense price competition with its larger rival, Uber.

Brewer brings a wealth of financial expertise to her new role. She had served as the Managing Director of enterprise finance at Charles Schwab & Co, where she played a crucial role in financial strategy and decision-making. She was also the head of strategy and finance at the software company Atlassian.

Lyft hits the reset button

The appointment of a new CFO is part of a broader restructuring effort at Lyft.

The company appointed David Risher as its new CEO in March, replacing co-founder Logan Green. A former Amazon executive, Risher wasted no time implementing changes, including a significant reduction in the company's workforce. Over 1,000 jobs were cut, representing 26 percent of its corporate headcount, along with a freeze on hiring for an additional 250 roles.

Lyft stocks have significantly declined in value since the company's listing in 2019.

However, the company remains optimistic about its long-term prospects. In a recent interview with CNBC, Risher hoped to create an outstanding customer experience that would make people no longer compare Lyft to Uber but instead recognise the unique value Lyft offers.

Despite the fierce price war, Lyft's survival is regarded as essential for the ride-hailing industry's overall health and vitality.

In addition to providing healthy competition to Uber, Lyft plays a vital role in offering consumers a valuable choice in the market. As the mobility market gains momentum, Lyft's resurgence becomes crucial in reviving the industry and putting the wheels of progress back in motion.