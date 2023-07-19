LNG titans advocate greener gas investments amid surging demand

Authorities at a gas industry conference in Japan highlighted a concerning gap between current investments in gas infrastructure and the actual requirements. The conference, which took place on Wednesday, emphasized the critical importance of gas in ensuring global energy security and facilitating the transition to a net-zero economy.

Reuters reported that insufficient investments have been made in the sector, as stated in video remarks broadcasted during the LNG Producer-Consumer Conference in Tokyo.

The European energy crisis, triggered by Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022, has caused an escalated demand for liquefied natural gas (LNG), driven by growing concerns surrounding energy security. This event prompted nations to seek alternatives to Russian gas, leading to an increased focus on LNG as a viable option.

Escalating Demand for LNG amid energy security concerns

Suhail Mohamed Al Mazrouei, the Minister of Energy and Infrastructure of the United Arab Emirates, has highlighted the detrimental effects of inadequate investment on both producers and consumers within the energy sector. This scarcity of investment negatively impacts their ability to access affordable and reliable energy, consequently hindering economic growth.

Reuters reported that Al Mazrouei emphasized the insufficiency of gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG) investments to support the conversion of global coal plants to gas in a statement. He stated that the answer to whether there is enough investment in gas and LNG to facilitate such conversions is a resounding 'no.'

During the conference, Fatih Birol, the executive director of the International Energy Agency, highlighted the long-term role of gas in global energy markets. According to Reuters, Birol emphasised the "strong need" to reduce emissions from gas supplies. He acknowledged the challenge of striking a balance between the immediate requirement for additional gas supply in unpredictable global markets and the long-term objective of meeting climate goals.

Birol expressed his belief that solutions aimed at future-proofing gas infrastructure investments are necessary. These solutions could involve integrating technologies like carbon capture and storage throughout the value chain or facilitating the integration of low-emission gas.

Collaborative efforts to mitigate methane leaks in LNG

The detrimental impact of methane leaks from infrastructure poses a significant challenge to the environmental reputation of natural gas. Recent data reveals that the global energy industry released approximately 135 million metric tons of methane into the atmosphere last year, contributing to nearly one-third of the increase in global temperatures since the industrial revolution.

Recognizing the urgency of the situation, a collective statement was issued during the meeting by Japan, the United States, South Korea, Australia, and the European Union. The statement expressed support for concerted efforts to reduce methane emissions.

Ditte Juul Joergensen, director general of the European Commission's energy department, stressed the importance of global collaboration between LNG producers and consumers, as reported by Reuters. Speaking at the conference, she emphasised that the gas market shock experienced last year was not an isolated incident, underscoring the need for continuous cooperation to address future challenges.