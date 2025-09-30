LG India's IPO date revealed. All you need to know about the issue

South Korean electronics giant LG Electronics India will launch its Rs 15,000 crore IPO on October 7. The firm's red herring prospectus (RHP) says that the company willoffer 10.18 crore through the IPO. The subscription will close on October 9. A day before the IPO opening, the company will raise funds from anchor investors.

The company had planned the IPO before. However, they were shelvedbecause of volatile market conditions. LG's IPO will be one of the biggest IPOs to hit the Indian stock markets this year.

The money received through the IPO will be sent to the Korean parent company.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

LG is one of the biggest electronics companies in India. The firm's revenue in 2024 was Rs 21,352 crore. Its profit after tax was 12 per cent.

Things to know about the IPO