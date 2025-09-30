Google Preferred
LG India's IPO date revealed. All you need to know about the issue

Vaibhav Tiwari
Edited By Vaibhav Tiwari
Published: Sep 30, 2025, 18:39 IST | Updated: Sep 30, 2025, 18:39 IST
LG is one of the biggest electronics companies in India. Photograph: (AFP file)

Story highlights

South Korean electronics giant LG Electronics India will launch its Rs 15,000 crore IPO on October 7. The firm's red herring prospectus (RHP) says that the company willoffer 10.18 crore through the IPO. The subscription will close on October 9. A day before the IPO opening, the company will raise funds from anchor investors.

The company had planned the IPO before. However, they were shelvedbecause of volatile market conditions. LG's IPO will be one of the biggest IPOs to hit the Indian stock markets this year.

The money received through the IPO will be sent to the Korean parent company.

LG is one of the biggest electronics companies in India. The firm's revenue in 2024 was Rs 21,352 crore. Its profit after tax was 12 per cent.

Things to know about the IPO

  1. According to reports, LG Electronics is expected to bring the initial public offering during the first half of October, amid the festive season.
  2. LG Electronics delayed its IPO till market conditions are ideal. The South Korean giant believes October will be the correct time for the release of the IPO, reported Business Standard.
  3. The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), the country's market regulator, has approved the IPO, it reported, adding that a draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) was filed in December 2024. Sebi approved the issue in March. Initially, the IPO was planned in April-May, but was deferred owing to market volatility.
  4. The size of the IPO is expected to be Rs 15,000 crore. LG is expected to raise this amount by selling a 15 per cent stake. It will be the largest IPO released this year.

Vaibhav Tiwari is a journalist with over 14 years of experience in digital media. He has expertise in writing on a range of topics -- from news and policy to international affairs,

