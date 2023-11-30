Legal kickoff: Ronaldo's role in Binance NFT push sparks investor lawsuit

Cristiano Ronaldo, renowned for his achievements on the football pitch and commanding social media presence, is now grappling with legal challenges stemming from his partnership with Binance, one of the world's largest cryptocurrency exchanges.

The allegations

Plaintiffs Michael Sizemore, Mikey Vongdara, and Gordon Lewis claim in a lawsuit that they suffered losses as a result of Ronaldo's promotion of unregistered securities offered by Binance. The legal filing contends that Ronaldo, with his vast influence and 850 million social media followers, actively sold these securities without adequate disclosure.

The crux of the matter revolves around Ronaldo's multi-year partnership with Binance, initiated in mid-2022. The lawsuit argues that his promotion of the exchange, mainly through the sale of his exclusive NFT collection, led users to engage in transactions involving unregistered securities on the Binance platform.

Ronaldo's role in Binance partnership

Amid the cryptocurrency fervour in 2022, Ronaldo entered into a multi-year agreement with Binance to provide spokesperson and marketing services. This included promoting his NFT collection exclusively on the Binance platform. As alleged in the lawsuit, the success of these NFT sales significantly boosted Binance's visibility, resulting in a 500% increase in searches for the exchange in the week following the initial sale.

Given his investment experience and vast resources, the lawsuit claims that Ronaldo should have been aware of Binance selling unregistered crypto securities. It further highlights the lack of disclosure regarding payments received for endorsing cryptocurrencies, a requirement outlined by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The ripple effect

As the legal battle unfolds, questions arise about Ronaldo's responsibility in promoting financial products and the broader implications for celebrity endorsements in the cryptocurrency market. The interconnected fate of Ronaldo and Binance underscores the increasing scrutiny faced by the industry and the necessity for transparency.

Bottomline

Cristiano Ronaldo's foray into cryptocurrency has taken an unexpected turn as a proposed class-action lawsuit brings attention to the potential ramifications of celebrity endorsements. As legal proceedings advance, the outcome will likely resonate beyond Ronaldo's personal reputation, shaping crypto endorsements' evolving landscape and associated responsibilities.